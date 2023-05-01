Ann Wilson Announces Summer 2023 North American Tour
Ann Wilson has announced a North American solo tour for this summer.
The Heart frontwoman will begin the trek on July 7 in Toronto and conclude on Aug. 30 in Syracuse, New York. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of tour dates below.
Wilson released her latest solo album, Fierce Bliss, in April 2022. She recently guested on Disturbed's "Don't Tell Me," and she and her sister Nancy Wilson received lifetime achievement awards at the Recording Academy's Special Merit Awards in February. Wilson and her band Tripsitter are reportedly putting the finishing touches on a new album as well.
The 72-year-old rocker said she has no plans to slow down anytime soon. "The idea of retirement is nowhere in my comprehension," she told UCR last year. "I don't know what I'd do, because I've been doing music since I was, like, 14 years old. So it's a calling with me more than a job that you retire from and then move to Margaritaville. I'm just not made like that."
Ann Wilson Summer 2023 Tour
July 7 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
July 8 - Ottawa, ON @ Azrieli Studio
July 10 - Quebec City, QC @ Festival d'ete de Quebec
July 12 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center
July 14 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park Center Stage
July 15 - Mequon, WI @ Rotary Park
July 19 - Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
July 21 - Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the PErforming Arts
July 22 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
July 24 - Chattanooga, TN @ Robert Kirk Walker Theatre
July 25 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
July 27 - Champaign, IL @ Virginia Theatre
July 29 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Dodge Park
July 30 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
Aug. 1 - Elk Grove Village, IL @ Elk Grove Farmers Market
Aug. 3 - Eau Claire, WI @ Pablo Center at the Confluence
Aug. 5 - Kingsford, MI @ Lodal Park
Aug. 30 - Syracuse, NY @ New York State Fairgrounds