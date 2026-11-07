How Anika Nilles Handles the Physical Demands of Rush

Rush drummer Anika Nilles has been focused on the challenge of filling Neal Peart’s shoes, even when she’s not onstage.

When the German musician accepted the daunting task of sitting behind the kit for Rush’s Fifty Something reunion tour, she knew it would require a massive commitment. Her dedication goes beyond just learning the parts, as Nilles has had to physically train for the role as well.

During a recent conversation with USA Today, the drummer outlined her grueling routine. Nilles works out every other day, training with 45-pound dumbbells, cable machines and other pieces of exercise equipment.

“I don’t do cardio,” Nilles pointed out, before adding that she’s also seen by a physiotherapist after every concert. “There are shows when my arms are fine. And then there are shows when they are tired and tight. It doesn’t matter how it feels, we work on it a little bit and the next day feels so much smoother.”

READ MORE: How Anika Nilles Became Rush's New Drummer

The training is a necessity, given the demanding drum repertoire in Rush’s catalog. Early on the tour, Nilles even refused to take her mid-show break. Rush’s concerts have a built-in 20 minute intermission, yet she would continue drumming backstage in an effort to keep her muscles warm.

Rush’s North American tour concludes Dec. 17 in Vancouver, but the band won’t be slowing down for long. They’ve got a slew of international dates lined up for early 2027, followed by a recently-announced May residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Elsewhere in the interview, Nilles expressed her excitement to play at the state-of-the-art venue.

“Everything is new for me there,” she remarked. “I saw video of No Doubt and Metallica and U2 and that was great.”