AC/DC’s Angus Young Gets Two New Funko Pop! Figures

AC/DC guitarist Angus Young is getting two new Funko Pop! figures.

Both feature Young in his trademark schoolboy outfit and cap. The Pop! Moment Angus Young Dancing on Stage set finds him sporting a red suit, blue cap and includes a stage with the AC/DC logo. The other set finds him in a green outfit without a stage. Both are available from Funko.com and Amazon, with the latter listing a Nov. 18 release date.

Young has been immortalized in plastic with four previous Funko Pop! figures - one that features him wearing a black suit, another red one, a limited edition blue-suited "chase" figure featuring devil's horns on his hat, and a set that includes 1979's Highway to Hell album art along with an Angus that has both devil's horns and a tail, as he appears on the cover photo.

Former lead singer Bon Scott was also the subject of a stand-alone Funko Pop! figure, and the Back in Black lineup of Young, his brother Malcom, singer Brian Johnson, bassist Cliff Williams and drummer Phil Rudd were all featured in a box set commemorating the band's mega-selling 1980 commercial breakthrough.

AC/DC's 2024 Summer Tour is Winding Down

AC/DC has five dates left on their 2024 European summer Power Up tour, which kicked off on May 17 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. The tour, the band's first in eight years, is currently scheduled to conclude on August 17 in Dublin. Longtime members Brian Johnson and Angus Young are joined by rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, bassist Chris Chaney and drummer Matt Laug in the band's current touring lineup.

