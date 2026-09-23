Rose Tattoo Singer Angry Anderson Dead at 79

Rose Tattoo singer Angry Anderson has died at the age of 79, less than a month after suffering a heart attack.

Anderson had fronted the popular Australian hard rock band since their formation in 1976. Guns N' Roses covered "Nice Boys," from Rose Tattoo's self-titled debut album, on their 1986 live EP Live ?!*@ a Suicide.

Anderson also had a worldwide solo hit with the 1987 ballad "Suddenly," and maintained a successful acting career highlighted by his role as Ironbar Bassey in 1985's Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.

"It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Gary “Angry” Anderson on the eve of Monday 21 September 2026, surrounded by his loved ones here in Australia," the band announced on Facebook. "Angry was a devoted father, and much-loved member of his friends, bandmates and the wider music and entertainment community. His loss will be deeply felt by all those who knew and loved him both here in Australia and overseas."

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On Aug. 10, Rose Tattoo canceled the remaining dates on their "One Last Ride" European farewell tour, noting that Anderson had been hospitalized for unspecified reasons. The band's last show took place Aug. 7 in Cologne, Germany. In late August, the Sydney Morning Herald reported that Anderson had suffered a heart attack.

"Well you've lost a true one," Sebastian Bach wrote in a Facebook tribute to Anderson Wednesday morning. "You're not gonna see the likes of Angry anymore. You left us too soon but that's because you was too good for us. The most gifted vocalist performer up until the day you f---ing died. The James Brown of heavy metal rock 'n' roll, you were a poet and you didn't even know it. I love you so much Angry Anderson, thank you for a lifetime of inspiration."

Watch Angry Anderson's Last Performance With Rose Tattoo