Seventies glam rockers Angel will embark on a farewell tour throughout 2026 and 2027.

The band — which was discovered by Gene Simmons and later signed to the same label as Kiss, Casablanca Records — announced two upcoming shows on its Facebook page this week. They'll perform at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville, Illinois, on March 27 and Hollywood's famed Whisky a Go Go on Aug. 7.

"A press release will be released soon with many more tour dates," they wrote on Facebook.

Who Is Playing in Angel on Their 2026-27 Farewell Tour?

Angel's current lineup includes original lead singer Frank DiMino and lead guitarist Edwin "Punky" Meadows. The band is rounded out by rhythm guitarist Danny Farrow, keyboardist Charlie Calv, drummer Billy Orrico and bassist Tommy Caradonna.

The band's initial run lasted from 1975 to 1981. Angel never achieved massive commercial success — their highest-charting album, 1978's White Hot, peaked at No. 55 on the Billboard 200, and they only scored one Top 50 hit with a cover of the Young Rascals' "Ain't Gonna Eat Out My Heart Anymore," which reached No. 44 on the Hot 100.

Nevertheless, Angel developed a cult following off their blend of glam, hard rock and progressive rock, coupled with charismatic stage presence and matching white satin outfits.

When Did Angel Reunite?

DiMino and Meadows reunited in 2018 under the moniker Punky Meadows & Frank DiMino of Angel. They ultimately reformed the band and released their seventh album, Risen, in 2019. Once Upon a Time followed in 2023.

"I don't think anyone imagined that Angel would get back together again, but you never say never, and one thing leads to another," DiMino told the Edwardsville Intelligencer in 2025 during the band's 50th anniversary tour. "It all fell into place and Punky and I are back together because at the time it made sense. If it didn’t work out, we wouldn’t still be doing it."