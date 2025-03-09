Amazon Took Over James Bond After Being Called ‘F—ing Idiots’

It seems there may be more layers to Amazon’s James Bond takeover than a simple business deal.

The streaming giant initially acquired rights to the James Bond franchise in 2021 when they purchased MGM. That deal, however, did not include control over the famous franchise’s future direction, which remained under the creative guidance of producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

The Broccoli family had steered James Bond films for over 60 years – Wilson and Barbara took over from Albert “Cubby” Broccoli, who produced every Bond film from 1962’s Dr. No to 1989’s Licence To Kill. Initially, it seemed they would work alongside Amazon on future Bond projects. That is, until a December report in The Wall Street Journal.

In the story, Barbara was quoted as telling friends that Amazon executives were “fucking idiots.” The remark reportedly infuriated Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. “He read her quote in the Journal and got on the phone and said, ‘I don’t care what it costs, get rid of her,’” an unnamed source confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter (Amazon has since denied the report).

Bezos ended up paying close to a billion dollars to gain full control of the James Bond franchise in February 2025. The acquisition gives Amazon carte blanche regarding the famous spy’s future.

What Does This Mean for New James Bond Projects?

Many have assumed that Amazon hopes to turn James Bond into a Marvel or Star Wars-like universe, with further films and TV spinoffs based around 007 and related characters.

The company’s most immediate decision, however, seems to center on who will play the famous spy next. Daniel Craig, who portrayed Bond through five films beginning with 2006’s Casino Royale and ending with 2021’s No Time to Die, has retired from the role.

Despite speculation that Amazon may look to completely revamp the character, a recently leaked internal memo noted that the spy “will not change gender or nationality.” The Daily Mail confirmed the statement, with an insider telling the outlet: “Amazon is committed to keeping the spirit of Bond alive and that means he has to be British or from the Commonwealth – and he has to be male.”