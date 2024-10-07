The Allman Brothers Band's epic last show will be celebrated with the 10th-anniversary release of Final Concert 10-28-14 across multiple formats. See the official track listing below.

Held on Oct. 28, 2014, the concert took place in an historically appropriate location at New York City's Beacon Theatre, where the Allman Brothers Band sold out a remarkable 238 consecutive times. Long-time member Warren Haynes built the set list, with nearly 30 songs that included material from six Allmans albums and three key cover songs.

The digital version of Final Concert 10-28-14 is set for release on Oct. 25, with a three-disc set featuring a 16-page booklet with exclusive liner notes and photos to follow on Nov. 22. Preorders are already underway.

The band's final lineup included the late Gregg Allman (Hammond B-3 organ, piano, acoustic guitar and vocals), John Lee "Jaimoe" Johnson (drums), the late Butch Trucks (drums and tympani), Haynes (lead and slide guitar and vocals), Derek Trucks (lead and slide guitar), Marc Quinones (congas, percussion and vocals) and Oteil Burbridge (bass and vocals). With its unprecedented third set, this became one of the longest concerts in Allman Brothers' history.

"Having joined the Allman Brothers Band in 1991, I had no idea what I was getting myself into as a percussionist joining two drummers on stage," Quinones said in a news release. "Fast forward 23 years to the last show we played as the Allman Brothers Band, I feel honored to have been part of such a historical musical force that was and is the ABB. Love live the ABB!"

The marathon concert concluded with "Trouble No More," a song of particular resonance: "We're going to bookend the Allman Brothers Band – end it with the song we started with," Trucks said on stage. They'd leave the stage early in the morning of October 29, on the 43rd anniversary of co-founder Duane Allman's death in a motorcycle crash.

Allman Brothers Band, 'Final Concert 10-28-14' Track Listing

"Little Martha"

"Mountain Jam"

"Don’t Want You No More"

"It’s Not My Cross to Bear"

"One Way Out"

"Good Morning Little School Girl"

"Midnight Rider"

"The High Cost of Low Living"

"Hot 'Lanta"

"Blue Sky"

"You Don’t Love Me / Soul Serenade / You Don’t Love Me"

Disc 2:

"Statesboro Blues"

"Ain’t Wasting Time"

"Black Hearted Woman"

"The Sky Is Crying"

"Dreams"

"Don’t Keep Me Wonderin'"

"In Memory of Elizabeth Reed"

"JaMaBuBu"

"In Memory of Elizabeth Reed (Reprise)"

Disc 3:

"Melissa"

"Revival"

"Southbound"

"Mountain Jam (Reprise)"

"Will the Circle Be Unbroken"

"Mountain Jam (Reprise 2)"

"Whipping Post"

Farewell Message

"Trouble No More"

