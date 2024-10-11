Alice in Chains’ ‘Check My Brain’ Makes Jerry Cantrell Seasick

If the unusual riff that leads Alice in Chains’ 2009 single “Check My Brain” makes you feel a little seasick, it’s worth knowing that the man who wrote it suffers the same reaction.

Jerry Cantrell came up with the dissonant pitch-bending section as the band prepared their comeback album Black Gives Way to Blue – their first since the death of frontman Layne Staley in 2002.

In a new interview with Rick Beato (video below), the guitarist admitted that “Check My Brain,” the record’s lead single, remained a challenge to perform even after 15 years of experience.

“It’s slightly out of tune, not quite a full bend,” Cantrell explained. “A lot of my [songs] have big, bendy riffs. It’s something I’ve kind of made part of my signature. I probably get that by listening to Sabbath’s Tony Iommi. And Ace Frehley – Frehley was a big bender, and I was a big fan of his when I was a kid.”

He said of the “Check My Brain” riff: “I remember stumbling across that and I thought it was weird; and I liked that. It makes me feel the same way every time – kind of sick; a little bit seasick! Try playing it live and singing in key over that. It’s pretty tough!”

‘Check My Brain’ Riff Persuaded Producer to Work With Alice In Chains

Cantrell said he’d never heard anything like the riff before, calling it “really interesting,” and adding: “I remember the first time I played that; we were putting material together for Black Gives Way to Blue.

“We were considering taking a real big step – moving on after Layne’s passing, and breathing new life into the band,” he explained. “So that came from that batch of writing.”

And he noted that the riff was what persuaded producer Nick Raskulinecz to come on board the album project. “He heard that riff, and he’s like, ‘I’m in.’ That was it – that’s all he needed to hear.”

Watch Alice In Chains’ ‘Check My Brain’ Video

Watch Jerry Cantrell’s Interview with Rick Beato