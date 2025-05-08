Alice in Chains Cancels Show Due to Drummer’s ‘Medical Emergency’

Alice in Chains had been scheduled to launch their U.S. tour tonight with a performance at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. However, shortly before doors were set to open, the band abruptly canceled the gig.

In a message shared via social media, Alice in Chains explained the sudden change.

"After our soundcheck this evening at the Mohegan Sun Arena, Sean [Kinney, the band’s drummer] experienced a non-life-threatening medical emergency. We unfortunately have to cancel tonight's show. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. Refunds are available at the point of purchase."

No further details regarding Kinney’s condition were revealed. The drummer cofounded Alice in Chains in 1987 and has been one of two continuous members throughout the band’s existence (the other is guitarist Jerry Cantrell).

It has been over a year since Alice in Chains last took the stage. The group’s lone 2024 performance took place on April 27 at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas. The grunge group’s last full fledged tour took place in 2023.

When Is Alice in Chains Scheduled to Perform Next?

Alice in Chains have a busy May calendar. If there are no further cancellations, their next concert will be on May 10 in Camden, New Jersey. Further gigs this month include stops at the Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville festivals. They are also scheduled to play at the Boardwalk Rock festival on May 17, having joined the lineup after Motley Crue dropped out.

Later this summer, Alice in Chains will join a stacked lineup of artists scheduled to perform at Back to the Beginning, the star-studded final concert for Black Sabbath.