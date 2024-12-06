Hear Alice Cooper and Slash’s New Kids’ Song ‘Freewheelin”

Alice Cooper and his daughter Calico have joined forces with Slash on "Freewheelin'," a cycling anthem off the Grammy-nominated children's album Solid Rock Revival.

You can watch the new animated music video below.

While plenty of rockers over the decades have sung about the joys of hitting the open road on their motorcycles, the Coopers take a different tack on "Freewheelin'." "Now you're freewheelin' / ridin' by yourself / pedalin' faster without any help / I'm free feelin' on my two wheels / fell a couple times / it ain't no big deal," the father-daughter duo sings about the milestone of removing the training wheels, making way for a characteristically fiery guitar solo from Slash.

"Freewheelin'" appears on Solid Rock Revival, a star-studded compilation album credited to Rock for Children that came out in August. Cooper spearheaded the project, and kids recorded the songs at his Solid Rock Teen Centers in Phoenix and Mesa, Arizona. The album also features contributions from Rob Halford of Judas Priest and Darryl "DMC" McDaniels of Run-DMC.

Alice Cooper Could Win His First Grammy — for a Children's Album

Solid Rock Revival earned a Grammy nomination for Best Children's Music Album. If it wins, it will mark Cooper's first Grammy. The irony of a shock-rock titan once seen as the veritable antichrist potentially winning this type of award is not lost on Cooper.

"Would it not be the craziest thing for Alice Cooper to get a Grammy for children's music?" he asked The Arizona Republic. "But I get it. It was unique. It was something that came out of nowhere. And I think that that's what people look for. They go, 'Well, I never thought that that would ever happen, but good.' It would be like if Marilyn Manson won for the same thing. I'm gonna tell him, 'Make a kid's album next. And try not to kill all of them.'"