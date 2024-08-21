Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie Resume Tour: Set Lists and Video

Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie launched the new leg of their Freaks on Parade tour on Tuesday in Albuquerque, New Mexico, storming the Isleta Amphitheater with support from Ministry and Filter.

You can see the set lists and videos from the show below.

Both shock-rockers made some changes to their set lists from last year's joint outing. Cooper dusted off the Constrictor single and Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives theme song "He's Back (The Man Behind the Mask)" and the Go to Hell title track, slotting them alongside smash hits like "Poison," "No More Mr. Nice Guy," "Elected" and "School's Out." Zombie, meanwhile, revived cuts such as "Demon Speeding" and "Super-Charger Heaven" and introduced the 2021 song "The Satanic Rites of Blacula," mixing them in with hits like "Superbeast," "Living Dead Girl" and "Dragula."

What Have Cooper and Zombie Been Working on Lately?

Cooper released his latest studio album, Road, last August. "I wanted to show off the touring band, so we wrote songs, went in the studio, and I said, 'Here's the deal on this album: No overdubs,'" he told UCR last year. "I said, 'Everything has to be done in the studio live because the whole idea of this album is showing off how good this band is live.' So when you hear this album, it sounds like a studio album, but it's actually them playing live in the studio."

Zombie's last album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, arrived in 2021. In May 2023, the macabre rocker told the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast (via Blabbermouth) that he was working on a new album, but added that he was "not close at all" to finishing it. "We just have a ton of ideas and I've gotta take those ideas, whittle them down, start writing lyrics, see if that makes sense … Hopefully by next summer [it will be ready]."

The current Freaks on Parade leg concludes on Sept. 18 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Watch Alice Cooper Play 'Snakebite' in Albuquerque on 8/20/24

Watch Rob Zombie Play 'Superbeast' in Albuquerque on 8/20/24

Watch Rob Zombie Play 'Dragula' in Albuquerque on 8/20/24

Alice Cooper, 8/20/24, Isleta Amphitheater, Albuquerque Set List

1. "Lock Me Up"

2. "No More Mr. Nice Guy"

3. "I'm Eighteen"

4. "Billion Dollar Babies"

5. "Hey Stoopid"

6. "He's Back (The Man Behind the Mask)"

7. "Snakebite"

8. "Feed My Frankenstein"

9. "Go to Hell"

10. "Poison"

11. Nita Strauss guitar solo

12. "Black Widow" jam

13. "Ballad of Dwight Fry"

14. "I Love the Dead"

15. "Elected"

16. "School's Out"

Rob Zombie, 8/20/24, Isleta Amphitheater, Albuquerque Set List

1. "Demon Speeding"

2. "Super-Charger Heaven"

3. "Feel So Numb"

4. "Well, Everybody's Fucking in a U.F.O."

5. "What Lurks on Channel X?"

6. "Superbeast"

7. "The Lords of Salem"

8. "The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)"

9. "Never Gonna Stop (The Red, Red Kroovy)"

10. "Dead City Radio and the New Gods of Supertown"

11. "The Satanic Rites of Blacula"

12. "More Human Than Human"

13. "Living Dead Girl"

14. "Thunder Kiss '65"

15. "Dragula"