Orianthi Filling in for Nita Strauss on Alice Cooper 2025 Tour

Alice Cooper will welcome a familiar face to the stage for a string of shows in early 2025: former guitarist Orianthi, who's filling in for Cooper's current guitarist (and Orianthi's own replacement) Nita Strauss.

Orianthi — the Australian shredder who also rehearsed with Michael Jackson for the This Is It concert series prior to his death — will join Cooper for a slate of shows from Jan. 31 through Feb. 16, as Strauss has conflicting obligations of her own during that time. She previously toured with Cooper from 2011 to 2014 and will be joined on guitar by other Cooper mainstays Ryan Roxie and Tommy Henriksen.

You can see the full list of affected tour dates below.

See Alice Cooper's Statement on Orianthi Filling in for Nita Strauss

"When Orianthi moved on to pursue her own career in 2014, we were lucky to find Nita," Cooper said in a statement. "Over the past decade, Nita, Chuck and Tommy have also launched their own projects, and we always try to coordinate our schedule so we can keep the band together, but these shows came up after Nita had already committed to another tour. So I reached out to Orianthi, and thankfully she was available to jump back in, so we're all really looking forward to doing these shows with her. I'm so fortunate to always have such great musicians to work with."

This isn't the first time Cooper has changed his touring lineup on short notice. In 2022, Strauss took a temporary leave of absence from Cooper's band to tour with Demi Lovato, and the shock-rock titan brought back his '80s collaborator Kane Roberts, known for his machine gun guitar and Rambo-like physique.

Cooper will soon share more 2025 tour dates with Strauss back in the fold. He's already announced his appearance at the Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio, on May 9 and an opening slot for My Chemical Romance on Aug. 15 at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Alice Cooper 2025 Tour Dates With Orianthi

Jan. 31 - Augusta, GA @ The Bell Auditorium

Feb. 1 - Cherokee, NC @ Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort

Feb. 2 - Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Feb. 4 - Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre Mobile

Feb. 6 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

Feb. 7 - Ft Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW

Feb. 8 - Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound at Coachman Park

Feb. 11 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Feb. 13-17 - Miami, FL @ Rock Legends Cruise