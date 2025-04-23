Hear the Original Alice Cooper Group’s New Single ‘Black Mamba’

The reunited Alice Cooper Group have released “Black Mamba,” the first track to appear from their upcoming album.

The Revenge of Alice Cooper arrives on July 25 and breaks a 51-year silence from the lineup that formed in 1968, including guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, drummer Neal Smith and late guitarist Glen Buxton.

The video for “Black Mamba” – which features a guest appearance by the Doors guitarist Robby Kreiger – can be seen below.

Lead singer Cooper described the track as “definitely an Alice Cooper, from-the-ground-up song” in a recent interview with Billboard, adding: “We didn’t know where it was gonna go. At the end we looked at each other and went, ‘Oh, that’s pretty good!'”

“It wasn’t even a song yet,” Dunaway said of the studio session that spawned the track. “[W]e start jamming on the riff and warming up together. The next thing you know we get this swampy feel and decide it’s gonna be about a black mamba snake, which is very deadly, and it fell into place.

“It was so new Alice had to stop us at one point and ask me if I remembered what the melody was. It was very spontaneous.”

Alice Cooper Sings Differently With His Original Band

Producer, co-writer and backing musician Bob Ezrin added: “When we started to play that… I knew the spirit of the Alice Cooper group was back and that what we were making was very much an album that could’ve been [from] the ‘70s, when we were last together.

“It had the psychedelia, it had the artful drumming and bass playing, the great atmospheric guitars. It has Alice telling a really fabulous story, in character.”

Cooper reported that they’d made certain not to approach the record like one of his own. “If we’re gonna do an original Alice record, I want it to sound like the original Alice band,” he said. “The original band has a darker sound, and a heavier sound. It’s a very different personality, and I even sing differently when I sing with those guys."

Watch the Alice Cooper Group's ‘Black Mamba’ Video