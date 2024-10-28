Alice Cooper Announces 2025 Tour Dates

Alice Cooper has announced tour dates for 2025, starting with a show in late January.

The new dates follow his recent tour with fellow shock-rocker Rob Zombie that got underway in late August with its latest leg. The 2025 dates so far include nine concerts that will keep Cooper on the road through February, plus a festival date in early May.

Cooper's summer tour featured some of his best-known songs, including "No More Mr. Nice Guy," "I'm Eighteen," "Billion Dollar Babies," "Elected" and "School's Out." His latest album, 2023's The Road, however, was not represented in the opening-night set of the tour he shared with Zombie.

Last week, the Black Keys released a new song with Cooper. "Stay in Your Grave" features the veteran rocker on vocals and is included on the duo's upcoming expanded "Trophy Edition" of their latest album, Ohio Players, which was released in April. The new edition will be available on Nov. 15.

Where Is Alice Cooper Playing in 2025?

Cooper's 2025 concert dates so far include nine dates starting on Jan. 31 in Augusta, Georgia. He will stay on the road for two weeks, playing shows in Greensboro, North Carolina, Mobile, Alabama, and Orlando, Florida, before wrapping up on Feb. 11 in St. Augustine, Florida.

He will also play a date on May 9 in Columbus, Ohio, at the annual Sonic Temple Festival. You can see all of the announced tour dates below.

More information on Cooper's 2025 tour can be found on his website.

Alice Cooper, 2025 Tour

01/31 – Augusta, GA @ The Bell Auditorium

02/01 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort

02/02 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

02/04 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre Mobile

02/06 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

02/07 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW

02/08 – Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound

02/11 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

05/09 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival