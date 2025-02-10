Alice Cooper Announces Spring and Summer 2025 Tour Dates

Alice Cooper has added more U.S. dates to his ongoing Too Close for Comfort Tour, with new shows keeping him on the road throughout May and August.

"You can never be too close … right? That's why we've added more dates to the 2025 Too Close for Comfort Tour this spring and summer," the shock rocker said in a statement on his website. "Come along for a nightmare you won't forget!"

Tickets for Cooper's spring and summer shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, following a presale that begins on Tuesday. You can find more information at his website and see the full itinerary below.

Where Is Alice Cooper Playing in Spring and Summer 2025?

The first leg of Cooper's new dates commences on May 2 in Huntsville, Alabama, and concludes on May 24 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. After a three-month break, Cooper will hit the road again on Aug. 19 in Salem, Virginia, and complete the trek on Aug. 30 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Cooper is currently nearing the end of a brief U.S. run featuring ex-Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke filling in for Nita Strauss, who's in the middle of a solo tour. Strauss' predecessor, Orianthi, was initially going to fill in for her, but she said she's dealing with "a torn hamstring, hip and lower back issue" and doctors advised her not to tour.

Alice Cooper, 'Too Close for Comfort' Spring and Summer 2025 Tour

May 2 - Huntsville, AL @ VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

May 3 - Macon, GA @ Atrium Health Amphitheater

May 5 - Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center

May 6 - Savannah, GA @ Savannah Civic Center - Johnny Mercer Theater

May 7 - North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

May 10 - Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center

May 13 - Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at the Mark

May 14 - Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

May 15 - Muncie, Indiana @ Ball State University - Emens Auditorium

May 17 - Erie, PA @ Erie Insurance Arena

May 20 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Arena

May 22 - Utica, NY @ Stanley Performing Arts Center

May 23 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 24 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort

Aug. 19 - Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center

Aug. 20 - Knoxville, TN @ The Tennessee Theatre

Aug. 21 - Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Aug. 23 - Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

Aug. 26 - Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

Aug. 27 - Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

Aug. 30 - Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage