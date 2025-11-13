Alex Van Halen’s Second Book to Focus on a Crucial Van Halen Era

Alex Van Halen will offer Van Halen fans a guided tour through the band's first golden era with a new book filled with photograph, correspondence and memorabilia.

Tentatively titled Van Halen, the book will explore the years 1978 through 1984, which would include everything from the rapid rise to fame that followed the release of their genre-changing debut album through the original lineup's final tour, in support of the 1984 album.

"Van Halen is one of the greatest American stories," the drummer says in a press release announcing the project. The book will feature rare and never-before-seen images drawn from Van Halen's private archives, and will explore Van Halen's album artwork, musical instruments and press materials.

A release date for Van Halen has yet to be announced, but the press release does state that the book will be published as a signed, limited edition book boxed set, so you might want to start saving up now.

Fans are encouraged to sign up at the book's official website for future updates.

Read More: Six Legendary Bands That Have Never Released a Great Live Album

This will be Van Halen's second book. In 2024 he released Brothers, which featured his memories of his brother and bandmate, Eddie Van Halen, who died in 2020.

It has now been over 10 years since Van Halen played their last concert on Oct. 4, 2015 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Late last year Alex declared that "three or four" albums' worth of unheard Eddie Van Halen music remained in the band's vaults, but that he wasn't going to rush-release it.

"They will stay there [in the vault] until we figure out how and why and what to do with them," he told Talk is Jericho. "And again, you have to remember, it has to be on the level of where Ed and I, where we used to play. We're not just gonna shovel it in. We have access to some of the greatest musicians on the planet, and a lot of 'em are more than willing to take a chance on some of the stuff."