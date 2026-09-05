The war of words between Alex Van Halen and Sammy Hagar has sparked up again.

In a recent interview with the Brazilian magazine Roadie Crew, Alex was asked about the autobiographies written by each of Van Halen’s classic frontmen – David Lee Roth and Hagar.

Alex described Roth’s book Crazy From the Heart as “quite entertaining,” noting that it “faithfully reflects [Roth’s] sense of humor.” “While the text is somewhat abstract and occasionally loses the thread, it remains a very interesting perspective on that era," he added.

Alex’s thoughts on Hagar, and his 2011 book Red: My Uncensored Life In Rock, were far less civil.

"I don't know what he wrote, and I don't want to know,” the Van Halen drummer remarked. “In my opinion, Sammy Hagar is a complete idiot."

Alex Van Halen's Feud With Sammy Hagar

Alex and Hagar have been embroiled in discourse for several years. When the Van Halen drummer released his own autobiography, Brothers, in 2024, the Red Rocker declared it was "blasphemy" that his years in Van Halen were ignored. Around the same time, Alex said Hagar wasn’t "doing the band justice” with his Van Halen-focused Best of All World tour.

READ MORE: All 48 Sammy Hagar-Era Van Halen Songs Ranked Worst to Best

Hagar reportedly invited Alex to join in that trek in an effort to heal old wounds. However, when he didn’t get a response, the Red Rocker again expressed his displeasure. “Al, you’re fine. Just leave me alone. I’ll leave you alone. Everything’s good,” Hagar told Rolling Stone in 2025. “I’m making you money, by the way, Al. I’m out there selling Van Halen records and keeping the name alive, keeping the music alive.” In the same interview, Hagar suggested Alex was “angry” because “he seems like he doesn’t want to play drums or can’t play drums anymore.”

The origins of the feud between Hagar and Alex reportedly go back to Hagar’s book, in which he detailed some of Eddie Van Halen’s darker side, including the guitarist’s erratic behavior and battles with alcoholism. Hagar has since expressed regret for what he divulged in Red, but Alex has reportedly not forgiven him.