Alex Van Halen: ‘I Just Don’t F—ing Get’ Why Eddie Did ‘Beat It’

Alex Van Halen has revealed that he’s still bitter over his brother’s decision to play on Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.”

It was 1982 when Eddie Van Halen, guitar god for the biggest band in the world, was approached by producer Quincy Jones to play on Jackson’s song. Eddie knew that doing so would break a Van Halen band rule regarding outside work, but he decided to take the gig anyway, much to the dismay of Alex.

“Why would you lend your talents to Michael Jackson?” the drummer declared during a recent interview with Rolling Stone, his first since Eddie's death. “I just don’t fucking get it.”

READ MORE: Eddie Van Halen Broke a Band Rule to Play on 'Beat It'

Eddie’s solo on “Beat It” became one of the most identifiable guitar riffs of the ‘80s, rivaling anything he recorded with his own band. Alex saw it as treason.

“And the funny part was that Ed fibbed his way out of it by saying, ‘Oh, who knows that kid anyway?’” the drummer recalled. “You made the mistake! Fess up. Don’t add insult to injury by acting stupid.”

The impact of Eddie’s “Beat It” cameo resonated beyond hurt feelings. Seeing the guitarist stretch beyond Van Halen, singer David Lee Roth decided to venture into solo work as well. Cracks within the band were growing. Meanwhile, Jackson’s Thriller became the biggest album in the world, and its popularity kept Van Halen’s 1984 from ever reaching No. 1 on the Billboard chart.

When Does Alex Van Halen's Memoir Come Out?

Alex’s new memoir, Brothers, will be released on Oct. 22. The book details the drummer's close, yet complicated relationship with Eddie. It covers everything from their childhood and immigration to America, through playing backyard parties and their ascent to stardom. It culminates with the original Van Halen lineup’s breakup in 1984.