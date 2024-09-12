Alex Van Halen Announces ‘Brothers’ Book Signing Events

Alex Van Halen has announced a series of book signing and live conversation events to support the release of his upcoming memoir, Brothers.

The book, which hits shelves on Oct. 22, will dive into Alex's relationship with his brother and late guitar hero Eddie Van Halen. That same week, the drummer will host two book signings — Oct. 21 in New York City and Oct. 22 in Northvale, New Jersey — and a live conversation event in Los Angeles on Oct. 24.

You can see the details of each event below.

READ MORE: All 75 David Lee Roth-Era Van Halen Songs Ranked Worst to Best

'Brothers' Will Feature Alex and Eddie Van Halen's Final Song

Van Halen fans have incentive to pick up the audio version of Brothers, as it contains the final song Alex and Eddie Van Halen ever wrote together, titled "Unfinished." Alex teased the song on Instagram last week.

Brothers also promises a definitive account of the Van Halen brothers' relationship and musical achievements. "I was with him from day one," Alex writes of Eddie. "We shared the experience of coming to this country and figuring out how to fit in. We shared a record player, an 800-square-foot house, a mom and dad, and a work ethic. Later, we shared the back of a tour bus, alcoholism, the experience of becoming successful, of becoming fathers and uncles, and of spending more hours in the studio than I’ve spent doing anything else in this life. We shared a depth of understanding that most people can only hope to achieve in a lifetime."

Alex Van Halen, 'Brothers' Book Signing and Live Conversation Events

Oct. 21 @ 12 Noon – New York City – Barnes & Noble

Oct. 22 @ 6 PM – Northvale, NJ – Books & Greetings

Oct. 24 @ 8 PM – Culver City, CA – Live Talks LA at the Frost Auditorium