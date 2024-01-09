30 Albums Turning 30 in 2024

Rock was in the midst of a transitional phase when the calendar turned to 1994.

Grunge had officially taken over, with acts like Nirvana and Pearl Jam battling for the title of biggest band on the planet. Even Kurt Cobain's death in April of the year couldn't stop the genre's impact. The aforementioned grunge giants, along with Soundgarden and other “Seattle sound” artists, also opened the door for a wave of new alternative acts.

Nine Inch Nails, Stone Temple Pilots and Weezer were just some of the up-an-coming artists who cemented themselves as household names in 1994. Meanwhile, punk enjoyed its latest wave of popularity, with Green Day and the Offspring leading the change.

Classic Acts React to Grunge Revolution

With rock’s evolving sound and influx of new acts, bands who’d found fame in the ‘70s and ‘80s reacted in various ways. Motley Crue, with a new singer in tow, made some of the heaviest material of their career. Joan Jett collaborated with a new era of feminist artists. And David Lee Roth, still solo from Van Halen, opted to test new musical territory.

Some acts, including the Rolling Stones and the Pretenders, endured lineup changes. The year also saw some notable vocalists embracing solo life. Bruce Dickinson released his first LP following his departure from Iron Maiden, Steve Perry released his first post-Journey effort, while Tom Petty (sans Heartbreakers in name more than anything else) delivered his timeless Wildflowers LP.

Check out these albums and more in our roundup of 30 albums released in 1994.