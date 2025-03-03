Alanis Morissette Announces Her First Las Vegas Residency
Alanis Morissette is heading to Las Vegas for her first-ever Sin City residency.
The extended stay, simply titled Alanis Morissette: Las Vegas 2025, will take place at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The singer is currently scheduled to deliver eight performances at the venue between Oct. 15 and Nov. 2.
Tickets for Morissette's residency go on sale to the general public on Friday, following various rounds of presales. The residency will follow a series of South American festival dates in March and an extensive European tour in the summer.
You can find more information about the residency on Ticketmaster and see all of Morissette's 2025 tour dates below.
Morissette has maintained a rigorous touring schedule lately, having recently completed a lengthy summer 2024 trek with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The rockers promoted the tour by releasing a mashup of two of their most famous songs titled "Hate Myself for Loving You Oughta Know."
Alanis Morissette 2025 Tour Dates
March 21 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina
March 22 - Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile
March 25 - Lima, Peru @ Costa 21
March 27 - Bogotá, Colombia @ Festival Estereo Picnic
March 29 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brasil
March 30 - Curitiba, Brazil @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski
May 4 - Redondo Beach, CA @ Beachlife Festival
May 10 - Miramar Beach, FL @ Brandi Carlile's Mothership Weekend
June 11 - Bergen, Norway @ Bergenfest
June 13 - Heartland Festival - Kværndrup, Denmark
June 15 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Gröna Lund Tivoli
June 17 - Berlin, Germany @ Zitadelle Spandau
June 19 - Warsaw, Poland @ Torwar Arena
June 21 - Prague, Czechia @ Metronome Festival
June 22 - Codroipo, Friuli-venezia Giulia @ Villa Manin
June 24 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal
June 25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
June 29 - Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle
June 30 - Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Belsonic
July 2 - Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle
July 4 - Lytham St Annes, UK @ Lytham Festival
July 5 - Glasgow, UK @ Ovo Hydro
July 9 - Coruña, Spain @ O Gozo Festival
July 11 - Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival
July 12 - Barcelona, Spain @ Cruïlla Festival
July 13 - Carcassonne, France @ Festival De Carcassonne
July 17 - Carhaix-plouguer, France @ Vieilles Charrues Festival
July 21 - Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Park
July 23 - Lucca, Italy @ Lucca Festival
July 24 - Rome, Italy @ Cavea Auditorium
July 27 - London, ENG @ The O2
Sept. 13 - Cavendish, Canada @ Sommo Fest
Oct. 15 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Oct. 17 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Oct. 18 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Oct. 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Oct. 24 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Oct. 25 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Nov. 1 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Nov. 2 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
