Alanis Morissette and Joan Jett Launch Tour: Set List, Video

Alanis Morissette launched her Triple Moon Tour on Sunday night in Phoenix, with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, plus Morgan Wade as support.

Both Morissette and Jett performed several of their best-known numbers: "Hand in Pocket," "Head Over Feet" and "You Oughta Know" for Morissette, plus "Cherry Bomb," I Love Rock 'n' Roll" and "Bad Reputation" from Jett.

You can view a complete set list, as well as fan-filmed video from the show, below.

Where Does the Triple Moon Tour Head Next?

Morissette's next show is scheduled for June 12 in Austin, Texas. From there, the tour will make its way through various North American cities before wrapping on Aug. 10 in Inglewood, California.

Back in 2023, Morissette spoke about her plans to bring her family — her husband and three kids — with her on the road.

"We very briefly attempted to go on the tourbus as a gang, and that was an unmitigated disaster," she told Today. "So we are now 'hubbing,' it's called." As Morissette described it: the family will "hunker down" in one location, and "mom will jump out" to the various venues to perform her shows. "They'll have continuity and I'll be tired, but it's worth it to have them be around," she said. "Anything for them."

Watch Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Perform 'Cherry Bomb'

Watch Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Perform 'I Love Rock 'n' Roll'

Watch Alanis Morissette Perform 'Rest'

Watch Alanis Morissette Perform 'Not the Doctor'

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts 6/9/24, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix, Arizona, Set List

1. "Shooting Into Space"

2. "Cherry Bomb" (The Runaways cover)

3. "Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)" (Gary Glitter cover)

4. "You Drive Me Wild" (The Runaways cover)

5. "(Make the Music Go) Boom"

6. "Fake Friends"

7. "I'm So Free" (Lou Reed cover)

8. "Everyday People" (Sly & the Family Stone cover)

9. "If You're Blue"

10. "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" (The Arrows cover)

11. "Crimson & Clover" (Tommy James & the Shondells cover)

12. "I Hate Myself for Loving You"

13. "Bad Reputation" (Joan Jett song)

Alanis Morissette, 6/9/24, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix, Arizona, Set List

1. "Hand in My Pocket"

2. "Right Through You"

3. "Reasons I Drink"

4. "A Man"

5. "Hands Clean"

6. "Can't Not"

7. "Lens"

8. "Sorry to Myself"

9. "Head Over Feet"

10. "Forgiven"

11. "You Learn"

12. "Would Not Come"

13. "Smiling"

14. "Rest"

15. "Perfect"

16. "Heart of the House"

17. "Not the Doctor"

18. "Ironic"

19. "Are You Still Mad"

20. "All I Really Want"

21. "Sympathetic Character"

22. "You Oughta Know"

23. "Uninvited"

Encore:

24. "Guardian"

25. "Thank U"