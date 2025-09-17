Aerosmith is getting back in the saddle with their first new music in over a decade.

The rockers have announced One More Time, a new five-song EP made in collaboration with young punk star Yungblud.

One More Time arrives on Nov. 21 and is available to preorder now. Lead single "My Only Angel" will drop on Friday.

You can see the full track listing below.

How Aerosmith and Yungblud Bonded Over Ozzy Osbourne

Both artists began teasing their collaboration earlier this week with a snippet of "My Only Angel" featuring Steven Tyler and Yungblud duetting in the vocal booth.

The announcement came one week after Tyler, Joe Perry and Yungblud shared the stage at the MTV VMAs to pay tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne. All three artists performed Osbourne's 1991 power ballad "Mama, I'm Coming Home."

Prior to that, Tyler and Yungblud both appeared at Ozzy's Back to the Beginning farewell concert. The latter performed a show-stealing rendition of Black Sabbath's "Changes," while the former sang "Train Kept A-Rollin'," "Walk This Way" and Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love."

When Did Aerosmith Last Release New Music?

One More Time marks the first new Aerosmith music since their 2012 album Music From Another Dimension! It's also their first announcement of this stature since they canceled their Peace Out farewell tour and retired from the road last summer. The trek originally launched in 2023 but was postponed after just three shows (and ultimately scrapped) due to Tyler's vocal injury.

Aerosmith and Yungblud, 'One More Time' Track Listing

1. "My Only Angel"

2. "Problems"

3. "Wild Woman"

4. "A Thousand Days"

5. "Back in the Saddle" (2025 mix)