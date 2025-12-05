Aerosmith and Yungblud's recent EP, One More Time, only has five songs, but two of them now have special guest versions.

Back in October, they released a version of "My Only Angel" featuring Steve Martin on banjo. Now, they've enlisted the help of country star Lainey Wilson for some extra vocals on "Wild Woman."

"I'm really hyped to have Lainey Wilson jump on this record with us," Yungblud shared in a statement. "I have been a fan of her for a while. Her life story is truly inspirational. With this record, we really needed a female vocalist who could carry it with the level of authenticity that Lainey embodies. We needed a wild woman and we for sure got one!"

You can listen to this new version below.

Aerosmith's First New Music in Over a Decade

One More Time, released in November, marks Aerosmith's first new music since their 2012 album Music From Another Dimension! Frontman Steven Tyler has said that working with Yungblud, real name Dominic Harrison, has been a bit of a blast from the past.

"It was, like, insane, meeting Dom for the first time," he told Rolling Stone last month. "I f---ing fell in love with him, first sight. All I could think of was – dare I say something that's been used to death? – he was like a brother from another mother. It was like looking at myself in the mirror. Like: 'Wait, where have I seen this f---ing guy before?'"