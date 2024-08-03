Aerosmith Retires From Touring: Rockers React

News of Aerosmith's retirement from touring reverberated throughout the music world, with several of their peers and acolytes quickly chiming in to pay their respects to the rock 'n' roll titans.

The Boston legends dominated the stage for more than half a century before they officially called it quits in August 2024, scrapping the rescheduled dates of their Peace Out farewell tour on account of Steven Tyler's vocal injury, which forced the band off the road in September 2023 after just three dates of their initial trek.

With their signature sleazy, blues-rock boogie and Tyler's one-of-a-kind scream, Aerosmith set the standard for countless hard rock bands throughout the '70s and '80s. One of their most obvious disciples was Guns N' Roses, whose guitarist, Slash, paid tribute to them on Instagram.

"Just wanted to take a moment to thank Aerosmith for everything. Without this band, none of this would have been possible," Slash wrote along with a clip of Aerosmith playing "Train Kept A Rollin'" on The Midnight Special in 1974.

Guns N' Roses alum and L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns also spared kind words for Aerosmith on social media. "I love you Aerosmith," he wrote. "Thank you for letting me jam to your records when I was a teenager all the way through till current day. Thanks for the education and memories."

The Black Crowes, who were slated to support Aerosmith on their Peace Out tour, also shared their condolences and their admiration for the band. "We are shocked and saddened by this news from earlier today," they wrote. "Nothing but love and respect to our friends in Aerosmith. Heartfelt thanks for all of the incredible memories." They also noted that they would continue touring this fall in support of their new album Happiness Bastards.

Another lengthy and heartfelt tribute came from Queen guitarist Brian May. "This has brought a tear to my eye," May wrote on Instagram. "Aerosmith have been a huge part of my life, as they have been for millions of other rock fans. Steve Tyler stands as one the greatest vocalists and frontmen of all time — and it's heartbreaking that his extraordinary voice has been so damaged. We all send our love and prayers for your recovery, Steve. It's also typical of the pure class of the band that they have made and broadcast this bold decision in such style. The career of Aerosmith is truly something to celebrate forever. All things must pass — but the inspiring work of Aerosmith will live on — along with the memories of truly one of the most awesome bands to ever hit a stage."

Sammy Hagar took things one step further on Friday during his Best of All Worlds tour stop in Clarkston, Michigan. The Red Rocker covered the Beatles' "Helter Skelter" in a nod to Aerosmith, as they and Hagar's Montrose both covered the song during their first shared gig back in 1974.

"Honest to God, my hat goes off to one of the greatest rock 'n' roll singers of all time, Steven Tyler, for saying, 'I can't sing anymore. I quit.' Fuck yes!" Hagar exclaimed. "Listen, that's honorable. That's fuckin' honorable. The day I can't sing anymore I will fuckin' do the same thing, and that's what a lot of other motherfuckers should have done a long time ago. So let's do one for them. Let's do one for Aerosmith."

You can see these and more tributes to Aerosmith below.