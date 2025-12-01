Aerosmith has become just the fifth act in history to achieve an elusive Billboard chart feat with the release of their new EP, One More Time.

The five-song set, released as a collaborative project with 28-year-old British rocker Yungblud, debuted inside the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 this week, bowing at No. 9. In doing so, Aerosmith becomes the fifth artist (and only second group) to score a newly-charting Top 10 album in each of the past six decades.

Aerosmith's latest Billboard 200 achievement puts them in the same company as Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen and James Taylor.

Revisiting Aerosmith's Billboard Top 10 Chart History

Aerosmith's Top 10 chart streak dates back to the mid-'70s when they first rose to stardom. The Boston rockers earned their first and only Top 10 album of the '70s with 1976's Rocks, which peaked at No. 3. (Two other successful releases, Toys in the Attic and Draw the Line, peaked at No. 11.)

The band returned to the Top 10 with 1989's Pump, which peaked at No. 5. (Once again, its multiplatinum predecessor, Permanent Vacation, stalled at No. 11.) Aerosmith leveled up their chart game in the '90s, scoring back-to-back No. 1s with 1993's Get a Grip and 1997's Nine Lives.

Their chart success continued into the new millennium, with 2001's Just Push Play reaching No. 2. Aerosmith's next two albums — 2004's Honkin' on Bobo and 2012's Music From Another Dimension! — both peaked at No. 5.

How 'One More Time' Put Aerosmith Back in the Saddle

One More Time marks Aerosmith's first release since Music From Another Dimension! and first major endeavor since canceling their Peace Out farewell tour in 2023 due to Steven Tyler's insurmountable vocal injury. Tyler has made brief, sporadic live appearances since then, including a performance at Ozzy Osbourne's Back to the Beginning concert, where Yungblud also performed.

Tyler, Joe Perry and Yungblud later paid tribute to the Prince of Darkness at the MTV VMAs, joining forces on Osbourne's classic power ballad "Mama, I'm Coming Home."

The One More Time EP features four new songs cowritten by Aerosmith and Yungblud, plus a "2025 remix" of the Rocks classic "Back in the Saddle." The set was preceded by the lead single "My Only Angel," which also spawned an acoustic remix featuring Steve Martin on banjo.