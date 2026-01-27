Aerosmith will release a new Legendary Edition of their eponymous 1973 debut album on March 20.

The expanded, three-CD set will feature remastered and remixed versions of the original LP as well as a disc of bonus tracks, including live tracks and session songs.

Aerosmith cofounders Steven Tyler and Joe Perry mixed the original recordings and tapes for the new Legendary Edition, resulting in a new remaster and remix, both completed in 2024.

In addition to the three-CD version of Aersomith (Legendary Edition), the collection will be available in 5-LP Box, 4-LP Slipcase, 1-LP Black / 1-LP Color, 1-CD and digital formats.

The set also includes a 12-page booklet with photos, liner notes and new artwork.

The original album reached No. 21 upon its release in early 1973 and has since gone double platinum.

What Songs Are on 'Aerosmith (Legendary Edition)'?

Aerosmith (Legendary Edition) features a 2024 remaster and remix, but it's the third CD of live songs and previously unreleased bonus tracks that are at the center of the project.

The 11-track concert recording, from March 20, 1972, two months after the debut's release, was recorded at Paul's Mall in the band's hometown of Boston.

The set features onstage versions of the album songs "Make It" and "Mama Kin," as well as covers of songs Aerosmith would make part of their concert repertoire, including "Mother Popcorn" and "Train Kept A Rollin'."

Curiously, "Dream On," the band's debut single, is not in the live set.

What Are the Bonus Tracks on 'Aerosmith (Legendary Edition)'

There are also six bonus tracks on Aerosmith (Legendary Edition), all taken from the late-1972 sessions that produced the debut.

Among them are rehearsal and alternate takes of the album tracks "Make It" and "Write Me a Letter," and a pair of in-studio jams: "Harmonica Bass Jam Jelly (Session Take)" and "Joined at the Hip (Aerojam)," which includes a snippet of "Sweet Emotion."

You can see the track listing for Aerosmith (Legendary Edition) below.

Aerosmith, 'Aerosmith (Legendary Edition)' Track Listing

CD1 – 'Aerosmith' Original Album Remastered 2024

1. Make It (2024 Remaster)

2. Somebody (2024 Remaster)

3. Dream On (2024 Remaster)

4. One Way Street (2024 Remaster)

5. Mama Kin (2024 Remaster)

6. Write Me A Letter (2024 Remaster)

7. Movin’ Out (2024 Remaster)

8. Walkin’ The Dog (2024 Remaster)

CD2 – 'Aerosmith' Original Album Remixed 2024

1. Make It (2024 Mix)

2. Somebody (2024 Mix)

3. Dream On (2024 Mix)

4. One Way Street (2024 Mix)

5. Mama Kin (2024 Mix)

6. Write Me A Letter (2024 Mix)

7. Movin’ Out (2024 Mix)

8. Walkin’ The Dog (2024 Mix)

CD3 – Paul’s Mall Live Performance March 20, 1973 + Bonus Tracks

1. Introduction (Live at Paul’s Mall, 1973)

2. Make It (Live at Paul’s Mall, 1973)

3. One Way Street (Live at Paul’s Mall, 1973)

4. Somebody (Live at Paul’s Mall, 1973)

5. Write Me A Letter (Live at Paul’s Mall, 1973)

6. I Ain’t Got You (Live at Paul’s Mall, 1973)

7. Mother Popcorn (Live at Paul’s Mall, 1973)

8. Movin’ Out (Live at Paul’s Mall, 1973)

9. Walkin’ The Dog (Live at Paul’s Mall, 1973)

10. Train Kept A Rollin’ (Live at Paul’s Mall, 1973)

11. Mama Kin (Live at Paul’s Mall, 1973)

Bonus Tracks

12. Train Kept A Rollin' (Session Take)

13. Make It (Rehearsal Take)

14. Make It (Alternate Take)

15. Write Me A Letter (Alternate Take)

16. Harmonica Bass Jam Jelly (Session Take)

17. Joined At The Hip (Aerojam)