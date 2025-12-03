Aerosmith enlisted outside guitarists for their 1974 sophomore album, much to the chagrin of Joe Perry.

Get Your Wings marked a turning point for the Boston group, which was coming into their own while honing a distinctive sound. The LP also marked the first album on which they’d team with producer Jack Douglas.

During a recent appearance on the Magnificent Others with Billy Corgan podcast, Douglas explained the reason for replacing Perry on some of the tracks.

“On Get Your Wings, on a couple of tunes, he's not [playing],” the producer confirmed. “It's Dick Wagner and Steve Hunter. Which was a hard sell.”

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Was a 'Dangerous' Guitarist

According to Douglas, Perry was clearly talented, but at this point in his career the guitarist’s ambition exceeded his musical acumen.

“Joe was a guy who played from the gut. All feel, and at that time, very little technique, but the greatest feel ever,” Douglas recalled. “And dangerous. Really, because he didn't care what key he went into, and sometimes that was great.”

While Perry’s raw style fit many of Aerosmith’s Get Your Wings tunes, there were some that required a more precise touch.

“A couple of those songs needed the discipline that they didn't have at that point,” Douglas explained, noting it was his idea to bring in session guitarists. “When I approached Steven [Tyler] about it first, he was like, ‘Absolutely, I totally get it. You know, I totally get it. You sell it, but I get it.’”

Perry was less enthusiastic about the idea.

“Joe took it really badly,” the producer admitted. “It was hard for Joe, but it was only a couple of tunes: ‘Same Old Song and Dance’ and ‘Train Kept a Rollin.’”

'Get Your Wings' Helped Aerosmith Become 'Completely Different Musicians'

Released on March 15, 1974, Get Your Wings helped Aerosmith build national momentum, ultimately going on to sell more than 3 million copies. More importantly, it marked a major step in the band’s development.

“In the end, it worked out, because they learned those solos and went out on the road for a year. And came back when we did Toys,” Douglas explained, noting how noticeably improved the band had become. “They were like a different… Completely different musicians.”