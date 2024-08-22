Tom Hamilton on Aerosmith’s Future: ‘We’ll Figure Out a Way’

Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton said the band would work out some kind of future after confirming the end of their touring days.

And while he wasn’t sure what that future might include, he ruled out the ideas of hiring a replacement for Steven Tyler or creating a virtual version of the group.

In a new interview with Charlie Kendall’s Metalshop, Hamilton sought to clear up confusion about Aerosmith’s recent decision and went on to speculate what he might do next.

“It wasn’t a case of him blowing his throat out by doing something wrong. He has been healing well and working his ass off to get ready to go back out on the road, but it just wasn’t possible.” He added: “We don’t know what the future holds, but it won’t include touring.”

Hamilton said he believed each of the members had music in their futures, “and it will manifest itself in ways that we haven’t planned yet.” He continued: “I’ve been playing in a band with some good friends. We have a bunch of really good songs and we hope to be putting them out soon and hopefully doing some gigs. Right now the amenity that I most want is more music and more time with family.”

Aerosmith Became Closer Than Ever in Recent Years

Looking back on their five decades of making music, he reflected: “I think emotionally the band has become closer than ever in the last few years. Maybe we could feel it deep inside that the conclusion was approaching.”

He asserted: “The future is still out there and I imagine we'll figure out a way to be part of it.” However, asked about the idea of creating a virtual Aerosmith, he responded: “I’m drawing a blank on that one.”

And on the topic of finding a singer to replace Tyler, he replied: “There’s been no talk at all about going on the road with another singer. I can’t imagine it.”