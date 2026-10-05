Aerosmith is teasing something new via their social media.

The band posted a short video clip in which Steven Tyler and Aerosmith's longtime photographer, Ross Halfin, are set up outside the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, putting letters up on the marquee read "Aerosmith & Friends," as well as two dates: Oct. 29 and Nov. 1.

"Don't you miss performing?" Halfin asks. Tyler's reply: "Of all the things I ever missed, I missed my mind the most."

The video notes that "all will be revealed" on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. EST.

When Was Aerosmith's Last Concert?

Aerosmith's last concert took place at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on Sept. 9, 2023. They were originally scheduled to play an entire Peace Out farewell tour, but that trek was cut short after just three shows due to "sustained vocal cord damage" for Tyler which prompted the whole tour to be pushed into 2024.

But that never happened. In August of 2024, Aerosmith announced they would retire from the road for good. Since then, Tyler has made a few live appearances — a Grammy watch party in February 2025, a San Francisco benefit show with guitarist Joe Perry in May 2025, a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the VMAs in September 2025, etc. There was also an EP Aerosmith collaborated on with the British singer Yungblud.

In June of last year, Perry spoke confidently about the chances of Aerosmith reconvening.

"We're talking about it," he said on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation. "I mean, except for anything on the calendar, we're all alive and well, so we'll just have to see. I know there's gotta be at least another Aerosmith gig, and I'm not looking forward to putting the set list together for that one."

But it appears that time has finally come.