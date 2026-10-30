After nearly three years of not performing, Aerosmith made their return to the stage on Thursday night at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

But they did not come alone. Also on the bill was a host of famous friends, including but not limited to: Guns N’ Roses, Heart, Warren Haynes, Dave Grohl, Billy Idol, the Black Crowes and Sammy Hagar. Before Aerosmith closed out the evening, each of these guests got their own slot to perform.

When Grohl appeared to play drums, Steven Tyler took a moment to joke about how the Foo Fighters star got involved.

"I get a phone call. He goes 'Steven. The Bowl. I've got to get in,'" Tyler recalled. "I said, 'David, do you want to play the drums for Aerosmith?' And he goes, 'No, I want to roadie.'"

Below, you can view fan-filmed footage from the concert with the guest performances, plus the complete, 27-song set list.

Watch Godsmack's Sully Erna Perform 'Make It'

Watch Warren Haynes Perform 'Lord of the Thighs' and 'Walkin' the Dog'

Watch Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Perform 'Livin' on the Edge'

Watch Sammy Hagar Perform 'Draw the Line'

Watch Heart Perform 'Janie's Got a Gun'

Watch Eric Church Perform 'I Don't Wanna Miss a Thing'

Watch the Black Crowes Perform 'Write Me a Letter'

Watch Guns N' Roses Perform 'Nobody's Fault'

Watch Dave Grohl Perform 'Toys in the Attic' and 'Back in the Saddle' With Aerosmith

Watch Aerosmith Perform 'Walk This Way'

Aerosmith and Friends: California Dream On Set List:

1. "Make It" (Sully Erna, Godsmack)

2. "Lightning Strikes" (Sully Erna, Godsmack)

3. "Lord Of The Thighs" (Warren Hayes)

4. "Walkin' The Dog" (Warren Haynes)

5. "Livin' On The Edge" (Billy Idol and Steve Stevens)

6. "Draw The Line" (Sammy Hagar)

7. "Helter Skelter" (Sammy Hagar)

8. "Never Loved A Man" (Heart)

9. "Janie’s Got A Gun" (Heart)

10. "Rag Doll" (Eric Church)

11. "I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing" (Eric Church)

12. "Let The Music Do The Talking" (Black Crowes)

13. "Write Me A Letter" (Black Crowes)

14. "Combination" (Black Crowes)

15. "No More No More" (Black Crowes)

16. "Chip Away The Stone" (Black Crowes)

17. "Nobody’s Fault" (Guns N' Roses)

18. "Last Child" (Guns N' Roses)

19. "Seasons Of Wither" (Guns N' Roses)

20. "Welcome To The Jungle" (Guns N' Roses)

21. "Paradise City" (Guns N' Roses)

22. "Toys In The Attic" (Aerosmith with Dave Grohl on drums)

23. "Back In The Saddle" (Aerosmith with Dave Grohl)

24. "Sweet Emotion" (Aerosmith with Dave Grohl)

25. "Dream On" (Aerosmith with Dave Grohl)

26. "Train Kept A Rollin'" (Aerosmith with Dave Grohl, Johnny Depp on guitar)

27. "Walk This Way" (Aerosmith with Joey Kramer and John Douglas on drums)