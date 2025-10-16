Original Kiss Guitarist Ace Frehley Reportedly on Life Support

UPDATE: Original Kiss lead guitarist Ace Frehley has died at the age of 74. Read our full story and obituary here.

Original story:

Original Kiss lead guitarist Ace Frehley is reportedly hospitalized and on life support as a result of a fall he recently suffered in his home studio.

According to TMZ, Frehley suffered a brain bleed, and has been on a ventilator for some time.

The news of Frehley's accident was first reported in late September. “Dear Rock Soldiers, Ace had a minor fall in his studio, resulting in a trip to the hospital,” read the statement on Frehley's social media. “He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time.

On October 6, it was revealed that the injury would force Frehley to cancel the remainder of his 2025 tour plans due to unspecified "ongoing medical issues."

Frehley co-founded Kiss in 1973 and appeared on their first nine studio albums before departing in 1982. He returned in 1996 for a highly successful series of reunion tours before leaving again for good in 2002.

In between those stints, he has maintained the most successful solo career of any Kiss alumni. To date he has released eight solo albums, most recently 2024's 10,000 Volts. His 1978 cover of "New York Groove" reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Frehley's importance to rock history can be measured by the number of younger guitar heroes who credit him with inspiring them, a long list that includes Pantera's Dimebag Darrell, Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, Anthrax's Scott Ian, Guns N' Roses' Slash and Motley Crue's John 5.