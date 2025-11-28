Ace Frehley's final resting place has been revealed via photos and videos of his grave marker.

The Kiss legend, who died in October at the age of 74 after a fall in his home studio, was buried at Woodlawn Cemetery in his hometown of Bronx, New York.

You can see photos and video of Frehley's grave marker below.

How Did Ace Frehley Die?

Frehley suffered multiple skull fractures and a brain bleed after a Sept. 25 fall at his home studio. He was placed on a ventilator but showed no signs of improvement, and on Oct. 16 his family removed him from life support.

An autopsy declared the cause of Frehley's death to be accidental blunt force trauma.

A memorial service was held for Frehley on Oct. 21 in Yonkers, New York, with his fellow founding Kiss band members Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss in attendance. He was buried the next day.

How Kiss Reacted to Ace Frehley's Death

"We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley," the band shared in a joint statement shortly after Frehley's death. "He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of Kiss's legacy. Our thoughts are with [Frehley's daughters] Jeanette, Monique and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world."

Earlier this month, Kiss kicked off their first show in two years with a candlelight moment of silence for Frehley.

See Video of Ace Frehley's Gravesite (Jump Ahead to 12:00 Mark)