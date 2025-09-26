Ace Frehley was recently hospitalized after falling in his studio, forcing the ex-Kiss guitarist to cancel his Friday performance in Lancaster, California.

“Dear Rock Soldiers, Ace had a minor fall in his studio, resulting in a trip to the hospital,” reads a Thursday statement on Frehley's social media, which you can see below. “He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time.

“As a result, he is forced [to] cancel his performance at the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California on Friday, September 26th.

“Please go to the fair to support his friends in Quiet Riot and Vixen, and Ace looks forward to continuing on his tour and finishing work on his next album, Origins Vol. 4.” (He most likely meant Vol. 3, as Frehley has only released two Origins covers albums so far.)

Ace Frehley's '10,000 Volts' Tour Schedule and Kennedy Center Honors

Frehley has been touring steadily all year in support of his latest solo album, 10,000 Volts, which he released in February 2024. The guitarist’s website lists four more tour dates throughout October and early November.

All four original Kiss members — Frehley, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss — were recently announced as Kennedy Center Honorees. President Donald Trump will present the rockers with the award in a December ceremony that will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ at a later date. Other honorees include George Strait, Sylvester Stallone, Michael Crawford and Gloria Gaynor.

Frehley called the honor “a dream come true that I never thought would materialize.”