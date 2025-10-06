Ace Frehley has canceled his remaining 2025 tour dates due to medical issues.

The ex-Kiss guitarist had a handful of shows booked for October and November. He shared the cancellation news on Monday in a brief statement on social media, which you can see below.

"Due to some ongoing medical issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates," the post reads.

Ace Frehley's Previous 2025 Concert Cancellations and Upcoming Plans

Frehley's 2025 tour cancellation comes less than two weeks after the guitarist was hospitalized for falling in his studio, forcing him to pull out of his scheduled show in Lancaster, California, with Quiet Riot and Vixen.

At the time, Frehley said in a statement that he "looks forward to ... finishing work on his next album, Origins Vol. 4.” (He most likely meant Vol. 3, as Frehley has only released two Origins covers albums so far.)

When Did Ace Frehley Last Release an Album?

Frehley spent much of 2025 touring in support of his most recent solo album 10,000 Volts, which he released in February 2024. It marked his first album of original material since 2018's Spaceman.

The guitarist also enjoyed a major career achievement when all four original members of Kiss — Frehley, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss — were recently announced as Kennedy Center Honorees. President Donald Trump will present the rockers with the award in a December ceremony that will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ at a later date. Other honorees include George Strait, Sylvester Stallone, Michael Crawford and Gloria Gaynor.

Frehley called the honor “a dream come true that I never thought would materialize.”