Ace Frehley Details Upcoming Solo Album ‘10,000 Volts’

Ace Frehley has shared more details about his upcoming solo album 10,000 Volts, which is tentatively scheduled to arrive in February 2024.

"It's probably the best record I've ever done," the ex-Kiss guitarist enthused in a new interview with Nuvo. "I'm very excited about it. It's the first time I ended up writing most of these songs with a good friend of mine, Steve Brown. He used to play in Trixter and has a group called Rubix Kube."

Frehley said he was originally going to call the album Walking on the Moon until he recorded a song called "10,000 Volts." The LP also features another noteworthy musician in the Kiss extended universe. "I got Anton Fig, my old drummer, who played on my original '78 solo album and most of my solo stuff, to play drums on that," Frehley said. "So, working with Steve has made a huge difference in my playing and writing because when he and I put our heads together, it just clicks. If I'm at a loss for a chord or a verse or a line, he comes up with it and vice versa, and within three or four hours, we write a song."

Frehley Says New Solo Album Will Shock Former Kiss Bandmates

Frehley has released five solo albums since rebooting his career with 2009's Anomaly, most recently issuing the Origins Vol. 2 covers set in 2020. (His new album will only feature one cover, a hard-rock rendition of Nadia's "Life of a Stranger.") He's clearly proud of 10,000 Volts, having recently boasted that it will make his former Kiss bandmate Paul Stanley "look like an imbecile."

“I remember the guy that got me signed to the label, he told me that, before Anomaly came out … a lot of people said to him, ‘You're not even gonna get the record,'" Frehley recently told 93.5 FM MAX. "Because Paul and Gene [Simmons] have pretty much tried to destroy my credibility by calling me a drunk and a drug addict and somebody who's not dependable."

"But if that were the case, how did I make five albums?" Frehley continued. "And I've been touring steadily for the last 10 years plus. It doesn’t make any sense. They contradict themselves all the time. Now they’re putting me down and saying if I came up and played with them on the farewell tour, it would mar their performance.

"Paul said on The Howard Stern Show [that] you might as well call the band 'Piss' instead of 'Kiss' if I got up on stage with them. Well, when this album comes about, it's gonna make him look like an imbecile."

Frehley further claimed that 10,000 Volts is all-killer, no-filler. "There's really not a weak song on the record," he said. "Most people do a record, and they concentrate on three or four songs that they think might be singles, and then the rest of it is a lot of filler. But every song on this album I can hear on the radio. I hope DJs agree with me."