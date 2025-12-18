Long before Donald Trump ever had political aspirations, he was grabbing headlines as one of New York’s most talked-about real estate moguls. Trump’s penchant for partying -- and his numerous affairs -- often grabbed tabloid headlines, and they even inspired a Christmas song by AC/DC.

In 1990, the Australian rock legends were prepping their comeback album, The Razor’s Edge. At the same time, Trump’s affair with Marla Maples was all over the news -- the future president had been cheating on his first wife, Ivana, with the model. While watching the scandal from afar, Angus Young and his bandmates suddenly found themselves wondering what it would be like to be a pampered playboy on Christmas.

Donald Trump Inspired AC/DC's 'Mistress for Christmas'

The lyrics for what would become "Mistress for Christmas" came quickly, delivered in an internationally campy fashion. Verses included: “I like female form in minimum dress / Money to spend with a capital S / Get a date with the woman in red / Wanna be in Heaven with three in a bed.”

This wasn’t high art, but it wasn’t meant to be. Instead, the members of AC/DC were just looking to have a bit of festive fun. Yes, the track featured Christmas bells and references to the holiday, but the band didn’t tone down any of the roaring guitar riffs or howling vocals that fans had come to expect.

“You always have a bit of the 'ol fool-around now and again,” Angus Young recalled to Guitar World, describing “Mistress for Christmas” as “funniest song on [The Razor’s Edge].” “That song's about Donald Trump,” the guitarist confirmed. “He was big news at the time, so we thought we'd have a bit of fun and humor with it.”

Released in September 1990, The Razor’s Edge helped return AC/DC to the rock spotlight. Songs like “Thunderstruck” and “Moneytalks” were universally hailed, while “Mistress for Christmas” proved polarizing. It remains one of the few songs AC/DC has never played live.