AC/DC finished their Power Up tour on Friday with a performance at MetLife Stadium just outside New York City.

The show was opened by Foo Fighters, during which frontman Dave Grohl reflected on seeing AC/DC's Let There Be Rock concert film when he was still a kid.

"At 11 years old, I didn't know that rock and roll could be like that," he said (via Consequence.) "I didn't know that rock and roll was sweat, and blood and f***ing tears and every ounce of energy you have — Phil Rudd breaking snare drums and Angus [Young] sucking oxygen on the side of the stage. I saw that movie when I was 11 years old, and I was like, 'I wanna do that for the rest of my f***ing life.'"

READ MORE: The Most and Least-Played Song Live Off Every AC/DC Album

Later in the show, Grohl came back on stage to perform "Highway to Hell" with AC/DC. You can watch footage of this below, as well as view a complete AC/DC set list.

Is This the End of AC/DC's Touring?

At present, it's not entirely clear what AC/DC's plans are for the future, including if there is more touring to come. When they promoted this year's tour on social media, they declared they would "power up one last time." It's possible this was in reference to just the Power Up tour and not the general concept of touring, but exact details remain to be seen.

At the very end of Friday's concert, Brian Johnson addressed the crowd: "Thank you everyone...we love you, we have to say bye-bye now. We hope we'll see you again. So bye-bye, goodnight and tell your grandkids about this night."

Watch Dave Grohl Perform 'Highway to Hell' With AC/DC

Watch AC/DC Perform 'For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)'

AC/DC, Oct. 2, 2026, Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, Set List:

1. "If You Want Blood (You've Got It)"

2. "Back in Black"

3. "Demon Fire"

4. "Shot Down in Flames"

5. "Thunderstruck"

6. "Have a Drink on Me"

7. "Hells Bells"

8. "Shot in the Dark"

9. "Stiff Upper Lip"

10. "Highway to Hell" (with Dave Grohl)

11. "Shoot to Thrill"

12. "Sin City"

13. "Jailbreak"

14. "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"

15. "High Voltage"

16. "Riff Raff"

17. "You Shook Me All Night Long"

18. "Whole Lotta Rosie"

19. "Let There Be Rock" (with extended Angus solo)

Encore:

20. "T.N.T."

21. "For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)"