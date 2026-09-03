AC/DC's upcoming show in Toronto may be in jeopardy after a severe thunderstorm caused "significant damage" to Rogers Stadium.

As you can see in the video and photos below, the Wednesday night storm caused buckling and major damage to large sections of the venue's seating area.

The Australian rock legends are scheduled to perform the third-to-last show of their Power Up tour at the stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

READ MORE: We're Glad This Wasn't AC/DC's Last Show in America

“As a result of yesterday’s extreme weather, Rogers Stadium sustained significant damage,” a statement from Live Nation (via Pollstar) reads. “As always, the safety of our employees and on-site contractors is our top priority. Fortunately, no one was injured during the extreme weather event. We are currently assessing the extent of the damage and will provide further information as it becomes available.”

The Toronto Star reported that the damage extended outside the venue, noting debris from the venue's damaged plastic portable toilet frames scattered across the field and a toppled portable light stand.

After enduring numerous misfortunes during 2015-16's Rock or Bust tour, AC/DC has had a much easier time on the Power Up tour, which kicked off in May 2024.

They have announced that this tour will conclude with the Sept. 29 show in Philadelphia, with no comments on their future plans.

See the Damage to Rogers Stadium

AC/DC 2026 Tour Schedule:

9/4 - South Bend, IN @ Notre Dame Stadium

9/8 - St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America's Center

9/12 - Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

9/16 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

9/25 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

9/29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

Nick Lachance, Getty Images Nick Lachance, Getty Images

Nick Lachance, Getty Images Nick Lachance, Getty Images