AC/DC Announces European Tour Dates

AC/DC has announced a string of European concert dates for this summer as part of their Power Up trek.

The first date is scheduled for June 26 in Prague, Czech Republic. From there the band will make stops in Germany, Poland, Italy and more, before wrapping the tour leg in Edinburgh, Scotland on August 21.

A complete list of dates can be viewed below. Tickets for most shows will be available starting Feb. 7.

AC/DC's Other Touring Plans

Prior to performing in Europe, AC/DC will tour North America, their first time doing so in nearly a decade. (The last time they played North America was in 2023 as part of the Power Trip festival in Indio, California.) That portion of the Power Up trek will include 13 stadium shows that begin April 10 in Minneapolis and conclude May 28 in Cleveland.

The current AC/DC lineup consists of Brian Johnson, Angus Young, Stevie Young, Matt Laug and Chris Chaney.

AC/DC European Tour Dates 2025

June 26 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Airport Letňany

June 30 - Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion

July 4 - Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

July 8 - Düsseldorf, Germany @ Open Air Park Düsseldorf

July 12 - Madrid, Spain @ Metropolitano Stadium,

July 20 - Imola, Italy @ Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari

July 24 - Tallinn, Estonia @ Song Festival Grounds,

July 28 - Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi

Aug. 5 - Oslo, Norway @ Bjerke Racecourse

Aug. 9 - Paris, France @ Stade De France

Aug. 17 - Karlsruhe, Germany @ Messe Karlsruhe

Aug. 21 - Edinburgh, Scotland @ Murrayfield Stadium