AC/DC Announces Homecoming Shows

AC/DC will return to their home country of Australia for five shows this winter.

The tour kicks off Nov. 12 in Melbourne and is currently set to conclude Dec. 14 in Brisbane. Except for the four-day turnaround between Adelaide and Perth, there are at least 9 days between each show, suggesting that there's room for additional dates to be added.

The legendary hard rock band formed in Sydney in 1973, performing their first show on New Year's Eve at a club named Chequers. (Oddly enough, Journey performed their first show that same day, about 7,400 miles away in San Francisco.)

The upcoming dates will be the first time AC/DC have visited their home country since they performed 11 shows in Australia and New Zealand in November and December 2015 on the Rock or Bust tour.

On May 28, AC/DC concluded a 13-date North American tour with a packed show at Cleveland's Huntington Bank Field. On June 26 they will launch a 15-date tour of Europe that is scheduled to conclude on Aug. 21 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Founding lead guitarist Angus Young and longtime vocalist Brian Johnson are joined by rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, bassist Chris Chaney and drummer Matt Laug in AC/DC's current touring lineup.

AC/DC's most recent studio album, Power Up, was released in 2020. You can get complete show and ticket information at their official website.

AC/DC 2025 Australian Tour Dates:

Nov. 12: Melbourne - Melbourne Cricket Ground

Nov. 21: Sydney - Accor Stadium

Nov. 30: Adelaide - Adelaide Grand Final

Dec. 4: Perth: Optus Stadium

Dec. 14: Brisbane - Suncorp Stadium