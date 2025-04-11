AC/DC Launch 2025 North American Tour: Video, Set List and Photos

AC/DC launched their long awaited North American tour Thursday night with a 21-song show in Minneapolis.

You can see photos, the complete set list and fan-shot videos from the show below.

Guitarist Angus Young turned 70 last month but remains an ageless wonder, prowling and duck-walking all over the massive stage while leading his band through their biggest hits and a pair of songs from their most recent Power Up album.

It's the first time the group toured North America since 2015-2016. The trouble-plagued Rock or Bust tour began was their first without founding rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young, who died in 2017 after a battle with dementia and other health issues. Drummer Phil Rudd didn't make the tour because of his well-documented legal troubles, and singer Brian Johnson was forced off the tour before its completion due to severe hearing problems.

Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose took over for Johnson to help the band conclude the tour, after which bassist Cliff Williams announced his retirement from the road. All those changes suddenly left Angus Young as the only active member of a lineup that had been in place since 2014.

Johnson was able to overcome his hearing problems and return to the road for the band's 2024 European tour, joining Angus Young, his nephew Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and bassist Chris Chaney.

AC/DC's 'Power Up' North American tour continues Monday April 14 in Arlington, Texas and will conclude May 28 in Cleveland. You can get show and ticket information at their official website.

Watch AC/DC Perform 'If You Want Blood (You've Got It)'

Watch AC/DC Perform 'Thunderstruck'

Watch AC/DC Perform 'For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)'

AC/DC, 4/10/25, US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis Set List

1. "If You Want Blood (You've Got It)"

2. "Back in Black"

3. "Demon Fire"

4. "Shot Down in Flames"

5. "Thunderstruck"

6. "Have a Drink on Me"

7. "Hells Bells"

8. "Shot in the Dark"

9. "Stiff Upper Lip"

10. "Highway to Hell"

11. "Shoot to Thrill"

12. "Sin City"

13. "Rock 'n' Roll Train"

14. "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"

15. "High Voltage"

16. "Riff Raff"

17. "You Shook Me All Night Long"

18. "Whole Lotta Rosie"

19. "Let There Be Rock"

20. "T.N.T."

21. "For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)"