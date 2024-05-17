AC/DC Launches First Tour in 8 Years: Videos, Photos, Set List

AC/DC launched their European Power Up tour with a performance in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on May 17.

The European trek marks the legendary hard rock group’s first full tour since 2016, though they did perform at the Power Trip festival in 2023. AC/DC certainly got things started with a bang during the Germany gig, delivering a fiery set full of their most celebrated hits.

After a video introduction, the band began their set with "If You Want Blood (You've Got It)," an emphatic opener that got the crowd cheering. "Wonderful to see you all again!" frontman Brian Johnson declared as the tune came to an end. "Enjoy yourself, OK?” From there, AC/DC launched into "Back in Black," their iconic 1980 single that had the whole stadium shaking.

"Demon Fire" was next in the set, marking the first song of the night from AC/DC's most recent album, 2020's Power Up. Still, it was the classic material that fans wanted to hear the most -- and AC/DC was more than happy to oblige. "Thunderstruck," "You Shook Me All Night Long," "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap" and "Highway to Hell" were just some of the many timeless tracks featured throughout the performance.

GERMANY-MUSIC-AC/DC INA FASSBENDER/AFP, Getty Images loading...

After rocking through 22 songs, the band departed the stage momentarily, only to return for a two-song encore of "T.N.T." and "For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)." See videos and a full set list from the concert below.

Who Is Playing in AC/DC’s New Lineup?

AC/DC’s lineup for the Power Up tour is notably different than the one they used a Power Trip in 2023. Original lead guitarist Angus Young is still in the fold, as is longtime singer Johnson, who arrived in 1980 following the death of Bon Scott. Joining them is rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, who became part of AC/DC after Malcolm Young’s death in 2017.

AC/DC Power Up Tour - Start of the European tour Bernd Thissen/picture alliance via Getty Images loading...

The band’s two newest additions are drummer Matt Laug and bassist Chris Chaney, the latter of whom is best known to rock fans for his time in Jane’s Addiction. The Germany gig was Chaney's first with AC/DC, having officially replaced Cliff Williams -- who had been with the group more than 40 years -- earlier this year.

AC/DC’s European tour will run through the summer, with the final show scheduled to take place on Aug. 17 in Dublin, Ireland.

Watch AC/DC Open Their Show With 'If You Want Blood (You've Got It)'

Watch AC/DC Perform 'Back in Black'

Watch Angus Young Performing at AC/DC's 2024 Tour Opener

Watch AC/DC Perform 'Thunderstruck'

Watch AC/DC Perform 'Hell Ain't a Bad Place to Be'

AC/DC, Veltins-Arena, May 17, 2024 Set List

1. "If You Want Blood (You've Got It)"

2. "Back in Black"

3. "Demon Fire"

4. "Shot Down in Flames"

5. "Thunderstruck"

6. "Have a Drink on Me"

7. "Hells Bells"

8. "Shot in the Dark"

9. "Stiff Upper Lip"

10. "You Shook Me All Night Long"

11. "Rock 'n' Roll Train"

12. "Shoot to Thrill"

13. "Sin City"

14. "Givin the Dog a Bone"

15. "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"

16. "Dog Eat Dog"

17. "High Voltage"

18. "Hell Ain't a Bad Place to Be"

19. "Riff Raff"

20. "Highway to Hell"

21. "Whole Lotta Rosie"

22. "Let There Be Rock"

23. "T.N.T."

24. "For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)"