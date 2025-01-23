Bob Dylan Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Nominated for Eight Oscars

The Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown has been nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture. Here's a category-by-category breakdown:

Best Picture

A Complete Unknown is one of 10 movies nominated for Best Picture, along with Anora, The Brutalist, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Perez, I'm Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance and Wicked.

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothee Chalamet, who played Dylan in the movie, has been nominated for Actor in a Leading Role. He's up against Adrien Brody for The Brutalist, Colman Domingo for Sing Sing, Ralph Fiennes for Conclave and Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice.

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro is nominated for Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance as Joan Baez. Joining her: Ariana Grande for Wicked, Felicity Jones for The Brutalist, Isabella Rossellini for Conclave and Zoe Saldana for Emilia Perez.

Actor in a Supporting Role

Edward Norton is nominated for his role as Pete Seeger. Also nominated: Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain, Yura Borisov for Anora, Guy Pearce for The Brutalist and Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice.

Director

James Mangold is up for Directing, where he will compete with Anora's Sean Baker, The Brutalist's Brady Corbet, Emilia Perez's Jacques Audiard and The Substance's Coralie Fargeat.

Adapted Screenplay

Mangold and Jay Cocks are nominated for Adapted Screenplay, alongside the writers of Conclave, Emilia Perez, Nickel Boys and Sing Sing.

Sound

A Complete Unknown's Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey and David Giammarco will compete against the teams behind Dune: Part Two, Emilia Perez, Wicked and The Wild Robot.

Costume Design

Arianne Phillips is nominated for Costume Design for A Complete Unknown, joined by the teams for Conclave, Gladiator II, Nosferatu and Wicked.

A Complete Unknown was nominated for three Golden Globe awards, but came home empty handed. Chalamet lost to Adrien Brody, star of The Brutalist in the Best Actor - Drama category Norton lost to Kieran Culkin of A Real Pain in the Best Supporting Actor - Drama race, and The Brutalist took Best Picture - Drama honors instead of A Complete Unknown.

Read More: 'A Complete Unknown': Movie Review

Released on Christmas Day, A Complete Unknown has so far earned over $62 million at the box office. Streaming and home video release plans for the movie have yet to be revealed. Chalamet will serve as both host and musical guest on this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live, where he is expected to perform Dylan songs.

The Oscar ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 2 at 7PM ET, and be televised on ABC.