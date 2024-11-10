30 Greatest ’80s Music Videos

When MTV debuted in 1981, it ushered in a golden era of music videos.

The network’s launch was groundbreaking for artists everywhere. Suddenly, music was no longer a purely audible medium. Visuals soon meant as much – or perhaps even more – than what the song sounded like.

Some bands jumped head first into the music video revolution, while others took a little bit longer to embrace the trend. Regardless, MTV’s influence resonated with generations of music lovers and helped launch many artists’ careers.

READ MORE: Rock's 40 Biggest MTV Moments

As the power of music videos became evident, bands and record labels began heavily investing into creating memorable clips. ZZ Top, Tom Petty, the Police, Peter Gabriel, and Prince are just some of the noteworthy acts who crafted timeless pieces. Below, we rank the Top 30 music videos from the 1980s.

30. Twister Sister, “We’re Not Gonna Take It”

Rebellion is a core foundation of rock, and one of the genre’s classic tropes is young people pushing back against parental authority figures. Twisted Sister captures this perfectly in their 1984 music video for “We’re Not Gonna Take It.” Mark Metcalf, best known as Douglas C. Niedermeyer from Animal House, aggressively scolds his son. The teen responds by saying he wants to rock, then strums a riff so powerful it propels his dad straight out the window. The kid then turns into Dee Snider in full Stay Hungry attire, complete with makeup and wild crimped hair. Is the whole thing cheesy? Sure, but it was the ‘80s!

29. Motley Crue, “Home Sweet Home”

Motley Crue offered up plenty of gratuitous sexuality in their ‘80s videos (see “Girls, Girls, Grils” for example), yet it’s their heartfelt clip for “Home Sweet Home” that makes our list. Aside from the opening – in which each band member answers a phone call and responds with “I’m on my way!” – the video is largely made up of footage from the group’s touring. Concert performances and backstage recordings show the band’s tireless work ethic and dedication to their fans – a side of the Crue rarely shown to the public.

28. B-52s, “Love Shack”

The music video for 1989’s “Love Shack” perfectly suits the B-52’s, one of the ‘80s most colorful and ebullient groups. The band cruises in their classic convertible, pulling up to “Shaque Damour.” Inside, they lead a wild dance party, featuring fluorescent outfits, plenty of cocktails and a pre-fame Ru Paul.

27. Billy Idol, “White Wedding”

For many, the image of Billy Idol in “White Wedding” – shirtless, bleach-blonde hair, wearing a rosary and leather gloves – is the first thing that comes to mind when the rocker’s name is mentioned. Here was Idol emphatically putting his stamp on the ‘80s, mixing punk and goth looks to create his own distinctive style. An eerie wedding, leather-clad dancers and a motorcycle crashing through a stained glass window added further elements to the classic clip.

26. Eurythmics, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”

How did a cow get in the boardroom? Why is Dave Stewart playing the cello, on a song that clearly has none? Perhaps the deeper symbolism of Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” video is lost on us, but one thing is clear: the powerful presence of Annie Lennox. Dressed in a suit, with her short, bright red hair, the singer immediately became an androgynous icon upon the clip's release. “We wanted our visual statements to be strong and powerful, because we knew they’d be there forever,” Lennox later recalled. “I was trying to be the opposite of the cliché of the female singer. I wanted to be as strong as a man, equal to Dave and perceived that way.”

25. George Michael, “Faith”

For this memorable 1987 video, George Michael debuted a new, distinctive look. With stubble on his face, aviator sunglasses, blue jeans and a leather jacket, the singer embodied an updated version of rock’s classic '50s style. Likewise, his moves in the “Faith” video echoed those of Elvis Presley, as the English vocalist danced and gyrated his way through the tune. The single became a No. 1 hit, while its video helped Michael transition from pop star to rock force.

24. Def Leppard, “Pour Some Sugar on Me”

There were actually two videos made for Def Leppard’s classic 1987 hit “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” but the U.S. version (covered here) is the one that was plastered all over MTV. The performance piece captured the unbridled excitement of Def Leppard’s concerts, while black and white backstage footage gave a glimpse into the band’s pre-show preparation.

23. Blondie, “Rapture”

Few ‘80s stars had the magnetism of Debbie Harry. Whether performing onstage or appearing on screen, the Blondie frontwoman had effortless charisma. It’s no surprise that the band opted to make her the focus of their 1981 music video for “Rapture.” In it, Harry shows off her moves on the dancefloor before wandering through Manhattan’s East Village, where she glides past graffiti artists, a Native American, Uncle Sam and a child ballet dancer. A figure in a white suit and top hat -- referred to in the lyrics as the “man from Mars” -- appears at various points throughout the clip, while viewers can also spot hip-hop pioneer Fab 5 Freddy and famed artist Jean-Michel Basquiat making cameo appearances – that is, if they can take their eyes off Harry.

22. Poison, “Nothin’ But a Good Time”

We’ve all been there: You’re working a menial, minimum wage job. Your boss comes in and yells at you, so you kick down a nearby door to reveal Poison rocking through one of their biggest hits. Much like the song itself, the music video for “Nothin’ But a Good Time” will never be confused for high art, but its irrepressibly fun nature made it hugely popular on MTV.

21. Genesis, “Land of Confusion”

The 1986 music video for “Land of Confusion” can be considered amazing or nightmarish, depending on your perspective. Regardless, the clip was unquestionably memorable, landing it at No. 21 on our list. The song took aim at world leadership in the shadow of the Cold War, and with such weighty subject matter, Genesis naturally decided the music video needed puppets. Lots of them. More than 60 were reportedly created for the video, at a price tag of $10,000 each. While band members Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks were turned into puppets, so too were many of the era’s most famous faces. There were politicians (Ronald Reagan, Margaret Thatcher, Mikhail Gorbachev), pop stars (Michael Jackson, Madonna, Prince), rock legends (Pete Townshend, Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger) and famous actors (Meryl Streep, Marlon Brando, Clint Eastwood). It all amounted to a video that was truly unforgettable – whether you wanted to or not.

20. Queen + David Bowie, “Under Pressure”

For music fans, a collaboration between Queen and David Bowie, two of the biggest acts in rock history, was already reason for excitement. Then came the music video for “Under Pressure,” which surprisingly didn’t feature any star power at all. None of the musicians appeared in the clip, reportedly due to touring commitments at the time. Instead, director David Mallet built a video entirely made out of stock footage and pieces of classic films. Building on the concept of pressure, Mallet juxtaposed scenes of explosions, societal stress and political unrest with clips of exuberant concertgoers and old fashioned romance. The result was one of the ‘80s defining music videos.

19. Metallica, “One”

Up until 1989, Metallica had eschewed music videos completely. That changed with “One” and its hauntingly memorable clip. Picking up on the song’s theme of war, Metallica opted to use scenes from the 1971 film Johnny Get Your Gun. These clips were spliced with black and white footage of the band performing in a warehouse, giving the video a strong cinematic vibe. Directors Bill Pope and Michael Salomon opted to use many close up shots of the rockers, highlighting their impressive musical dexterity. Overall, it marked an emphatic music video debut for Metallica.

18. Buggles, “Video Killed the Radio Star”

The Buggles will always hold a special place in pop-culture history, as their music video for “Video Killed the Radio Star” was the first clip ever shown on MTV. While the song’s title and subject were perfect for the groundbreaking moment, people often forget how quirky and offbeat the video itself is. The clip, which was actually created two years prior to MTV’s launch, features the band performing in a futuristic laboratory, as a spandex clad, metallic-haired woman dances inside a clear cylindrical case.

17. Whitesnake, “Here I Go Again”

Even in an era of video vixens, there were none more adored than Tawny Kitaen. Her appearance in the 1987 music video for Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again” was so iconic that it actually overshadowed the band. Ask anyone who watched MTV at the time and they’ll undoubtedly remember Kitaen, dressed in white, writhing on the top of two Jaguar cars. The other half of the video, which featured the band performing “Here I Go Again”? That was just filler.

16. Aerosmith and Run DMC, “Walk This Way”

Aerosmith originally released “Walk This Way” in 1975. Eleven years later, it became a groundbreaking release thanks to a new version featuring rap group Run-DMC. The collaboration helped bring hip-hop to mainstream audiences, while its music video was a mainstay on MTV. “Do you want to do this video of you guys playing, and then you break down a wall, and we're side by side?'” guitarist Joe Perry recalled being asked. “We said, 'Yeah, let's do it,' that was pretty amazing. It was amazing because it really did break down walls. At the time, I don't think that there were any minority acts on MTV, except for Michael Jackson, up to that point. If there was, it wasn't a lot, and I think it definitely opened some doors, and I'm really proud of that. I'd like to say we planned it and that we knew that it was going to happen, but we didn't. I'm just glad it was Aerosmith and Run-DMC that did it."

15. Robert Palmer, “Addicted to Love”

While English rocker Robert Palmer was the man behind “Addicted to Love,” the corresponding video became famous because of the other people on screen. In the clip, Palmer belts out the upbeat tune while backed by a band of five models. All of them are dressed the same way, in black outfits with pale makeup, dark hair and bright red lipstick. Despite moving and swaying to the song, their faces remain stoic and emotionless throughout the piece. The video became massively popular and has been routinely parodied in the years since, including a memorable homage in the film Love Actually.

14. Guns N’ Roses, “Welcome to the Jungle”

Axl Rose opens the music video for “Welcome to the Jungle” as a bright-eyed dreamer arriving in the big city. The concrete jungle sends him descending into darkness, and by the end of the video he’s a street-hardened punk. Of course, what you see on screen is just part of the “Welcome to the Jungle” story. As rock history recalls, the video was rejected by MTV until label head David Geffen struck a deal to get it aired one time at 5AM on a Sunday morning. Despite the strange time slot, response to the video was electric. “Welcome to the Jungle” soon moved into MTV’s regular rotation, and Guns N’ Roses were suddenly on their way to becoming the biggest band in the world.

13. Van Halen, "Hot for Teacher”

The Van Halen crew embraced their inner child with this 1984 music video. The campy clip is set in an elementary school and follows Waldo, a classic, bowtie-wearing nerd who seems overwhelmed by the world around him. Child versions of all four Van Halen members appear in the clip, regularly cheering on teachers who pull off their homely dresses and become bikini models. The real Van Halen appears as well, occasionally donning matching tuxedos and showing off choreographed dance moves.

12. Police, “Every Breath You Take”

The music video for “Every Breath You Take” was a major presence on MTV in 1983. Shot in black and white, the clip’s minimalist style was very different from the bright and brash videos which dominated the network at the time. Instead, the Police largely let the song itself do the talking, while the crisp cinematography of Daniel Pearl helped amplify the tune’s emotion. The video for “Every Breath You Take” was one of MTV’s early mainstays and its popularity has barely waned in the decades since its release. In 2022, it was recognized for more than a billion streams on YouTube.

11. INXS, “Need You Tonight”

Live action and animation were combined in the memorable video for “Need You Tonight.” The 1987 hit topped charts around the world and helped elevate INXS into the upper stratosphere of fame. Meanwhile, the music video – whose distinctive look was created by cutting up 35mm film, photocopying the individual frames, then re-layering the images over the original footage – earned heavy rotation on MTV. It took home five awards at the 1988 VMAs, including Video of the Year.

10. Duran Duran, Hungry Like the Wolf”

"Indiana Jones is horny and wants to get laid” – that’s how Andy Taylor summed up Duran Duran’s “Hungry Like the Wolf” music video, and it’s honestly the best description we can think of. Shot in Sri Lanka, the clip finds the band navigating the country’s bustling markets, before journeying into the sprawling jungle. Meanwhile, model Sheila Ming appears as a mysterious woman, hunting and eventually sensually battling frontman Simon Le Bon. The exotic video grabbed viewers' attention and helped expand Duran Duran’s popularity worldwide.

9. Prince, “When Doves Cry”

Considering Prince insisted on having control over all of his artistic output, it’s no surprise he dismissed the director hired by his label to helm the music video for “When Doves Cry.” Instead, the singer directed the clip himself, augmenting footage from the Purple Rain film with several new scenes. The opening sequence, in which white doves emerge from double doors, then reveal Prince in a bathtub, ranks among the most iconic images of the ‘80s.

8. Cyndi Lauper, “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”

Few ‘80s stars could match the charm of Cyndi Lauper. From her unique fashion sense to her bubbly persona, the singer was one of the era’s most distinctive pop culture influencers. The music video for Lauper’s 1983 hit “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” was created with modest funds – it only cost $35,000 to make and most of the cast members were volunteers. Still, its buoyant energy captured viewers across the globe as it became one of the most recognizable videos of the ‘80s. Bonus point for the appearance of Captain Lou Albano – a professional wrestling legend and close friend of Lauper’s – who played the singer’s father in the clip.

7. Dire Straits, “Money for Nothing”

Sure, it’s funny to look at Dire Straits’ 1985 music video for “Money for Nothing” through a modern lens. Today, our senses are constantly bombarded with computer animation and AI creations. However, back in the Regan years, this clip was an example of groundbreaking technology, as crude 3D animation reflected the story of moving men pontificating about rock stars (as chronicled in the song’s lyrics). The video became one of the most popular in MTV history -- the refrain of "I want my MTV" certainly didn't hurt.

6. Van Halen, “Jump”

Unlike other videos on this list, which dazzled with artistry, effects or storytelling, Van Halen’s 1985 clip for “Jump” resonated with viewers thanks to simple chemistry. The video is a straightforward performance piece, with the group rocking through their catchy hit, but every band member is at their charismatic best. David Lee Roth emotes effortless swagger as he dances and sings, Eddie Van Halen is all smiles both on guitar and keyboard, Alex Van Halen pounds out the backbeat with ease, while bassist Michael Anthony looks like he’s having more fun than anyone else. “‘Jump' really was just about personality, really,” the video’s director, Pete Angelus, explained in the book MTV Ruled the World. “The initial concept was just to film them in a very simple live setting, and let the personalities show through. We did it very quickly. Seriously, I think that we probably spent more money on pizza delivery than we did on the video itself. But that was the intention — make it a very intimate, personal feeling, with a very big band."

5. ZZ Top, “Sharp Dressed Man”

Perhaps no act did a better job of embracing the music video revolution than ZZ Top. Though the little ol’ band from Texas was already popular, their MTV explosion brought fame and fortune beyond anything the band had previously experienced. Three major elements helped ZZ Top build their MTV mystique (which coincided with their 1983 album Eliminator): First, the band’s iconic beards, which helped make the trio instantly recognizable. Second, their hot rod, which appeared in their videos and famously graced the Eliminator cover. Third, the Eliminator girls, a trio of women who appeared in three of the band’s most successful videos. We could have easily made an argument for “Gimme All Your Lovin’” or “Legs” in this spot, but we opted to go with “Sharp Dressed Man” and its tale of a humble valet turned into super-stud thanks to the power of ZZ Top.

4. Tom Petty, “Don’t Come Around Here No More”

The dawn of the music video age turned Tom Petty into an unlikely MTV star. Rock fans already knew Petty was an unmatched songwriting talent, but his willingness to embrace the medium – and even stretch the creative boundaries of music videos – earned him a new generation of fans. The clip for “Don’t Come Around Here No More” was Petty’s most memorable video, a trippy, Allison in Wonderland-inspired piece in which the rocker played the Mad Hatter. While hugely popular, it also caused controversy, specifically the ending when Alice turns into a cake which Petty eats. Tipper Gore – the second lady who notoriously started the Parents Music Resource Center – was shocked by the moment. “Apparently, Tipper's daughter saw that scene and freaked out — and then Mom started taking notice of what was going on, on MTV. And I'm not kidding: I was cited for promoting cannibalism by a parents/teachers group,” Jeff Stein, the video’s director, recalled decades later. “I thought, ‘Well, this has to be a career high, if you can bring back cannibalism as a fad!’”

3. Talking Heads, “Once in a Lifetime”

You may remember Toni Basil as the singer who scored a massive hit with the cheerleader-esque tune “Mickey,” but she was also a successful choreographer and music video director. Together with Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, Basil helped create the group’s iconic 1981 clip for “Once in a Lifetime.” In it, Byrne spasmodically dances and gyrates in front of a blue screen, which – at various points – shows footage of tribal dancers or multiple versions of himself. The image quality was purposefully low, even by ‘80s standards, giving the clip a further DIY feeling.

2. Peter Gabriel, “Sledgehammer”

One of the most celebrated music videos of all time, Peter Gabriel’s “Sledgehammer” clip sits in rarified air. Created with a mix of stop motion, claymation and pixilation, the video took a painstakingly long time to be made. Gabriel spent 16 hours lying under a sheet of glass as each frame was shot. Whether your favorite part is the train that circles around the singer's head, the sequence when painted clouds move across his face, or when a pair of uncooked chickens do a little dance, the video is chock full of memorable moments (Fun fact: Future Academy Award winner and Wallace & Grommet creator Nick Park handled some of the clip’s claymation). “Sledgehammer” won nine MTV Video Music Awards, which remains a record for any single video. So what could possibly rank higher on our list?

1. A-Ha, “Take on Me”

In terms of pop culture impact, no music video left a deeper impression than A-ha’s 1985 classic “Take on Me.” With its distinctive visual elements, which combined pencil-sketches with real life, the clip looked and felt like nothing else on MTV. The undertaking to create it was tedious, as live-action footage was traced frame-by-frame via a process called rotoscoping. It took 16 weeks to complete the video, but the result was more than worth the time. Thanks largely to the clip's popularity, “Take on Me” became one of the ‘80s most recognizable hits. Meanwhile, the music video remains a landmark piece of pop culture history, copied in commercials, on TV shows like Family Guy and even in other artists’ videos.