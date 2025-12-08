The 2025 holiday season is in full swing, and in a world that feels a little chaotic these days, it’s no surprise that people are turning to the power of nostalgia for a little comfort—especially when it’s wrapped in real twinkle lights, a bit of tinsel, and maybe some chestnuts roasting on an open fire (or at least a bowl of mixed nuts on the coffee table).

Why Christmas Still Feels Stuck in the ’70s and ’80s

Christmas in the 1980s Festive, flawless holiday glam by the fire. (Getty Images) loading...

You might say that, even in the modern era, the ’70s and ’80s still have a powerful grip on everything that made Christmas feel truly magical. From bubble lights to tinsel you’d still be finding while hunting for Easter eggs months later (or in the cat’s litter box the next day), to ceramic pre-lit Christmas trees that now fetch wild prices on eBay, these decades defined the festive season in ways we still feel today.

Sears Christmas Wish Book The Sears Wish Book was essential holiday reading. (Sears) loading...

For me, [Christmas in the '80s] was somehow both bigger and more chill than it is now. -- Redditor on a Reddit thread about Christmas nostalgia

Why We Keep Chasing That Retro Holiday Magic

How strong is this era’s grip on Gen Xers and Millennials? Strong enough that entire social media accounts are devoted to AI-generated suburban living rooms — quiet, empty spaces with twinkling lights, a crackling fire, and a Christmas special glowing on the TV in the corner. Yes, the visuals are a little wonky (it is AI, after all), but the "sigh"-filled comments prove they hit that nostalgic nerve every time.

There are also accounts featuring real people standing in doorways, staring wistfully outside, paired with captions like, “When you realize Christmas will never be as magical as it was in the ’80s.” Sad… but kind of true.

