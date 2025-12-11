Since it's inception, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has been a lighting rod of debate.

While some have argued against the institution's very existence, many more have debated the merits of those artist which have -- and have not -- been enshrined in the Hall of Fame. There have been claims that personal vendettas between bands and members of the nominating committee have resulting in otherwise worthy acts waiting decades or more for induction. Others, rightly or not, have declared that the Hall of Fame overlooks specific genres, such as metal.

Regardless of the reasons, there remains a long list of deserving artists who have not been inducted into the Hall. And, as each year brings another batch of eligible acts, we at UCR fear that some worthy classic rockers will see their Hall of Fame chances falling further and further into the distance.

We decided to highlight five of the most egregious snubs from each decade, beginning with the '60s below.

Monkees

The Monkees often get knocked down for their origin, as if being a made-for-TV band somehow devalues their contributions to music. Yet, in a day and age that sees new artists breaking on reality shows and social media, getting your start on a hit TV series hardly seems consequential. Yes, their early hits were penned by outside songwriters, but again that seems to be a double standard considering the many Hall of Fame acts who outsourced their biggest hits. Fact is, the Monkees sold millions of records, including four consecutive No. 1 albums. Their cultural impact on the era is undeniable, and all four members went on to successful careers outside of the group. Their resume is unquestionably Hall worthy, and frankly the honor is way past due.

Captain Beefheart

Here is a partial list of the artists who have vocally praised Captain Beefheart (real name Don Van Vliet): David Bowie, Kurt Cobain, Frank Zappa, Bono, Tom Waits, Johnny Rotten, Kate Bush and The Clash. Jack White thanked Captain Beefheart during the White Stripes Hall of Fame induction in 2025, while Devo’s Mark Motherbaugh once proclaimed that “the whole course of music was changing overnight” because of Beefheart’s 1969 album Trout Mask Replica. Despite the support of many rock luminaries, Captain Beefheart has never been nominated for the Hall. This is likely due to his lack of commercial success -- the avant garde singer-songwriter never had a radio hit or platinum album. Still, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has its Musical Influence Award, an honor used to induct artists just like this. Why Captain Beefheart hasn’t been enshrined yet is beyond us.

Harry Nilsson

You could take our word regarding Harry Nilsson's talent, or you could listen to John Lennon, who famously announced the singer-songwriter as his favorite artist. During his career, Nilsson released 18 studio albums (and another posthumously), and scored major radio hits with ""Everybody's Talkin'," "Without You" and Coconut." He earned a pair of Grammys, and his '71 album Nilsson Schmilsson is often mentioned among rock's greatest works. Even amid his commercial success, Nilsson always maintained his artistic credibility -- what we'd refer to as "indie cred" these days. His songwriting was distinctive and innovative, impacting both his peers and future generations of musicians. Despite this, he's never even been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Procol Harum

Progressive rock trailblazers Procol Harum was nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 (to be part of the 2013 class). They did not receive enough votes to be inducted, and have conspicuously remained off the ballot every year since. Known for their innovative sound, which blended elements of psychedelic, art rock and classical influences, the group was hugely influential to generations of acts. Their landmark 1967 single, “A Whiter Shade of Pale,” became one of the most iconic songs in rock history, and went on to sell more than 10 million copies. Recognizing the track’s lasting appeal, the Hall of Fame honored “A Whiter Shade of Pale” went it introduced a new singles category in 2018. Still, Procol Harum was far from a one trick pony. Giving the band a full induction would honor the band’s overarching body of work -- which includes such influential LPs as Shine on Brightly and Salty Dog.

Steppenwolf

Canadian-American group Steppenwolf delivered several of rock’s most identifiable tracks. The classic lineup, which ran from 1967-’72, featured singer John Kay, guitarist Michael Monarch, bassist Rushton Moreve, keyboardist Goldy McJohn and drummer Jerry Edmonton. It was this quintet that brought the world “Born to Be Wild,” "Magic Carpet Ride” and “Rock Me.” In total, the band scored seven Top 40 hits and sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, while also serving as a foundational rock group of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s. Like Procol Harum, the Hall of Fame has thrown Steppenwolf a bone in the past, honoring the single “Born to Be Wild” in 2018. Still, the band is worthy of their own recognition, and a full induction feels overdue.