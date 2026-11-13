Styx's decision to invite back everyone from the canceled slate at Rockin' in Paradise was good news for 38 Special. They were among the bands set to play earlier this year when Hurricane Isaias scuttled the annual Florida-based music festival.

Now, 38 Special will play the rescheduled October 2027 event along with more than a half dozen other newly confirmed stops. See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below, along with a comprehensive sneak peek at all of 2027's biggest music festivals and cruises. For more information or tickets, visit 38 Special's official website or styxparadise.com.

They're currently touring behind 2025's Milestone, which featured a reunion with longtime collaborator Jim Peterik of Survivor fame. The LP also included contributions from Randy Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive and the Guess Who, among others.

When Does 38 Special's 2027 Tour Begin?

38 Special initially broke into the Top 40 with 1981's "Hold On Loosely"; its parent album Wild-Eyed Southern Boys became the first of three consecutive platinum LPs. In all, the group notched nine Top 40 singles – and four Top 10 hits, including 1982's "Caught Up in You" with original (and current) frontman Don Barnes.

Peterik co-wrote "Caught Up in You" and "Hold On Loosely" along with 1980's "Rockin' into the Night," the latter of which became 38 Special's first-charting single. Fitting in all of their best-known songs sometimes means playing a few as a medley in concert. "I guess it's a good problem to have too many hit songs, right?" Barnes once memorably asked UCR.

Stalwart member Don Barnes cofounded 38 Special with the now-retired Donnie Van Zant. (Paul Natkin, Getty Images) Stalwart member Don Barnes cofounded 38 Special with the now-retired Donnie Van Zant. (Paul Natkin, Getty Images)

38 Special also toured with Kansas last year. Their most recent album had been 2004's Drivetrain, the last with now-retired co-founder Donnie Van Zant. He later joined his brother Johnny Van Zant to release 2016's Red White and Blue: Live, featuring songs from their respective tenures in Lynyrd Skynyrd and 38 Special.

38 Special also reached No. 6 on the Billboard singles chart with 1989's Max Carl-sung "Second Chance." Other featured guests playing Styx's Rockin' in Paradise with 38 Special include Don Felder of the Eagles, Jefferson Starship, the Marshall Tucker Band, Tesla and the Outlaws.

38 Special's Remaining 2026 Shows

11/14 – Philadelphia, MS @ Center Stage at Pearl River Resorts

11/15 – St. Louis, MO @ River City Casino

11/20-21 – Breaux Bridge, LA @ Camp Margaritaville

38 Special's 2027 Tour Dates

1/16 – Immokalee, FL @ Seminole Casino Hotel

2/5 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Resort and Casino

2/26 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre

2/27 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort

3/10 – Plant City, FL @ Florida Strawberry Festival

4/9 – Des Plaines, IL @ Des Plaines Theatre

4/10 – St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

7/30 – Britt, IA @ Hancock County Fairgrounds

10/8-9 – Miramar Beach, FL @ Rockin' in Paradise