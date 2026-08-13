38 Special isn't slowing down as the seasons change. They've added nearly 25 fall shows since this tour was confirmed earlier in the year.

Most of the concerts are set for August and October. "We have some amazing fans and it's always a great time," stalwart frontman Don Barnes tells the Daily Advocate. "The stage set is brand new and we have all new lights and towers and everything has been upgraded."

38 Special is currently pencilled in to close the year's touring calendar on Nov. 7. A complete list of remaining dates, cities and venues is below. Head over to 38 Special's official site for more information and tickets.

Where Is 38 Special Playing This Year?

They're touring behind of 2025's Milestone, the first 38 Special album in more than 20 years. "You're kind of damned if you do, damned if you don't," Barnes admitted to KLAS. "But we tried to create a new 38 Special."

He had a secret weapon: Barnes returned to a writing partnership with Survivor alum Jim Peterik that helped launch 38 Special. Peterik also co-produced Milestone, building off early 38 Special successes like their first Top 40 U.S. single "Hold On Loosely" and first Top 10 smash "Caught Up in You."

38 Special rose to fame with an early-'80s lineup including Don Barnes and Donnie Van Zant. (Paul Natkin, Getty Images) 38 Special rose to fame with an early-'80s lineup including Don Barnes and Donnie Van Zant. (Paul Natkin, Getty Images)

38 Special spent the spring and summer on shared dates with Kansas. (They also played 2025 shows with the "Carry On Wayward Son" hitmakers.) Other cool pairings scheduled for later in this touring cycle include Lynyrd Skynyrd, George Thorogood, Foreigner, Foghat and Jefferson Starship.

READ MORE: How 38 Special Finally Broke Through

Barnes is the only remaining classic-era member of the group, which he co-founded with Donnie Van Zant. "Donnie's still my partner," Barnes told the Niagara Gazette. "He absolutely deserves all that because we started out together as young guys, broke as we could be." Van Zant retired in 2013 citing inner‑ear damage.

38 Special is also playing multi-act dates like the Mountain Festival in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, with Rick Springfield, John Waite and Warrant; and Rockin' in Paradise with host band Styx, the Marshall Tucker Band, Tesla and Don Felder of Eagles fame, among others.

38 Special's 2026 Tour Dates

8/14 - West Fargo, ND @ Essentia Health Plaza at the Lights

8/15 - Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater

8/17 - Springfield, IL @ Illinois State Fair

8/21 - Des Plaines, IL @ Rivers Casino Des Plaines

8/22 - Carterville, IL @ Walker's Bluff Casino Resort

8/23 - Gatlinburg, TN @ Mountain Festival 2026 (with Rick Springfield, Warrant, John Waite, others)

8/26 - Rhinebeck, NY @ Dutchess County Fairgrounds

8/27 - Lynchburg, VA @ Lynchburg Amphitheater at Riverfront Park

8/28 - Morgantown, WV @ Hazel Ruby McQuain Amphitheater

8/29 - Big Flats, NY @ Tag's Summer Stage (with George Thorogood and the Destroyers)

9/4 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

9/5 - Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

9/18 - Loveland, CO @ Blue Federal Credit Union Arena (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)

9/19 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Ford Amphitheater (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)

10/1 - Youngstown, OH @ Edward W Powers Auditorium

10/2 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak

10/3 - Webster, MA @ Indian Ranch

10/9 - Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

10/10 - Miramar Beach, FL @ Rockin' in Paradise with Styx + Friends 2026 (with Marshall Tucker Band, Jefferson Starship, Don Felder, Tesla, others)

10/11 - Clearwater, FL @ BayCare Sound (with Marshall Tucker Band and Don Felder)

10/22 - Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre (with Foghat and Jefferson Starship)

10/23 - Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Casino Resort

10/24 - Alpine, CA @ Viejas Casino and Resort's Concerts in the Park

10/29 - Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre Napa

10/30 - Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort (with Foreigner)

10/31 - Fresno, CA @ Warnors Theatre

11/1 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

11/5 - Duluth, MN @ DECC Symphony Hall

11/6 - Wisconsin Dells, WI @ Crystal Grand Music Theatre

11/7 - Kansas City, MO @ Ameristar Casino Hotel