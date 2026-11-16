Nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards have been announced, and some of classic rock’s biggest acts will be looking to add to their accolades.

Leading the charge is Paul McCartney, who scored a total of three nominations. His 2026 LP The Boys of Dungeon Lane is up for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, while the documentary Man on the Run – which chronicled McCartney’s post-Beatles career in Wings – earned the singer nods in both the Best Music Film and Best Audio Book categories. Including this year’s noms, McCartney is now up to an impressive 86 career Grammy nominations.

Not to be outdone, the Rolling Stones landed a pair of nominations as well. The iconic English group is up for Best Rock Album for Foreign Tongues and Best Rock Song for "In the Stars."

Foo Fighters – who have already won 15 Grammys in the past – are up for another two awards this year. The band’s latest LP, Your Favorite Toy, is up for Best Rock Album, while its title track is nominated for Best Rock Song.

In the latter category, the Foos will go up against Aerosmith, whose collaboration with Yungblud, “My Only Angel,” is also vying for Best Rock Song honors.

Bruce Springsteen, Phoebe Bridgers, Anthrax, Muse, Jack White and Megadeth are among the further nominees in the rock, metal and alternative categories, which you can see below.

Best Rock Performance

• “Sarniezz”

Angine de Poitrine

• “Lost Boys”

Phoebe Bridgers

• “Trinidad”

Geese

• “What’s Wrong With Me”

Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith

• “In the Stars”

The Rolling Stones

Best Metal Performance

• “The Edge of Perfection”

Anthrax

• “Hive Mind”

Knocked Loose Featuring Denzel Curry

• “Your Ghost Again”

Mastodon

• “Let There Be Shred”

Megadeth

• “End of You”

Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante

Best Rock Song

• “In the Stars”

Mick Jagger & Keith Richards, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)

• “Lost Boys”

Phoebe Bridgers, Bo Burnham, Alex G, Christian Lee Hutson &

Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)

• “My Only Angel”

Joe Perry, Matt Schwartz, Steven Tyler & Dominic Harrison, songwriters (Aerosmith, Yungblud)

• “Streets of Minneapolis – Radio Mix”

Bruce Springsteen, songwriter (Bruce Springsteen)

• “Trinidad”

Max Bassin, Dominic DiGesu, Emily Green & Cameron Winter, songwriters (Geese)

• “What’s Wrong With Me”

Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo & Sasha Sloan, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith)

• “Your Favorite Toy”

Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album

• “Vol.II”

Angine de Poitrine

• “Your Favorite Toy”

Foo Fighters

• “The Wow! Signal”

Muse

• “Foreign Tongues”

The Rolling Stones

• “Frozen Charlotte”

Jack White

Best Alternative Music Performance

• “Fabienk”

Angine de Poitrine

• “Kill Me”

Phoebe Bridgers

• “Au Pays du Cocaine”

Geese

• “Reliquia”

Rosalía

• “Showbiz”

Hayley Williams

Best Alternative Music Album

• “I Must Be Dreaming”

Alabama Shakes

• “Lost Weekend”

Phoebe Bridgers

• “Music, Fashion, Film”

Charli xcx

• “Getting Killed”

Geese

• “The Mountain”

Gorillaz

• “Lux (Complete Works)”

Rosalía